Deepika Padukone's Yoga Coach Talks About The Benefits Of The Downward Dog Asana, All You Need To Know

From Deepika Padukone, and Kareena Kapoor Khan to Ananya Panday and Rakul Preet Singh everyone loves to workout under her guidance- Anshuka is a fitness celebrity coach who loves to share tips with her followers on various social media platforms. Every now and then Anshuka puts up detailed posts about different kinds of workouts and not only shows people how to do them but talks to them too on why they should be practising it too.

Recently, Anshuka took to her social media account to share with her followers the varied benefits of performing the downward dog asana which is also known as ‘Adho Mukha Svanasana’. Check out the post-

She captioned the post, saying, “The downward dog is an inversion asana that deeply stretches the back, opens the chest and builds upper body strength." She further added, “Remember, avoid practising this asana if you are suffering from any injuries in the back, arms and shoulders."

Here are a few amazing benefits of performing this yoga, that you should know about-

If you have been facing a certain kind of tension building up all the way at the back of your spine then this is a must-do. By performing this asana the knots that may have built up due to bad posture in your spine will start releasing therefore reducing your uneasiness. When you are performing this particular asana, a lot of the different muscle groups in your body will be at play and thus the overall strength and flexibility of your body will be enhanced. This is a wonderful yoga asana that holds a certain kind of capacity within itself to calm your mind and give you an overall sense of relaxation. It can help reduce anxiety and fatigue. Practising this posture can also improve your digestive health and help you get rid of constipation or indigestion. Of course, this asana will build up and strengthen your core muscles but at the same time, it can aid weight loss too.

If you are new to this asana, make sure to take it slow.