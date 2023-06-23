Déjà Vu: A Glimpse Into The Uncanny World of Repetitive Experiences

Have you ever experienced that eerie feeling of familiarity, as if you’ve already lived through a moment in time? That’s deja vu!

Deja vu is that strange sensation of having already experienced the present moment, even though it is supposedly happening for the first time. It’s like a glitch in your brain that tricks you into believing you’re reliving a past event. Deja vu is usually fleeting, lasting just a few seconds, but it can leave you with a lingering sense of confusion and curiosity.

While we don’t fully understand the exact mechanisms behind this strange phenomenon, the following theories may provide some insight on why deja vu occurs and the neural mechanisms behind it by Karishma Jethmalani, Neuro Psychologist, Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine, Sir H.N. Reliance Hospital

Memory Processing Glitch

Sometimes, the brain’s memory system encounters a temporary hiccup, causing a delay in how it processes and stores memories. Imagine your brain as a computer trying to save a file. Just like a computer can experience a glitch that delays saving the file correctly, your brain can have a similar delay. So, when you encounter a new situation, the brain might mistakenly retrieve a memory from the past and associate it with the present, creating a strong sense of familiarity.

Familiarity and Recollection Mismatch

Another hypothesis proposes that deja vu might be due to a discrepancy between two processes involved in memory formation: familiarity and recollection. Familiarity refers to a sense of recognition without specific details, while recollection involves retrieving specific contextual information.

Think of familiarity as recognizing a familiar face, and recollection as remembering specific details about that person. Deja vu occurs when the brain signals familiarity without providing the accompanying specific memories. It’s like your brain saying, “Hey, I recognize this!" but it can’t remember exactly when or why. This mismatch between familiarity and recollection generates the sensation of deja vu, where you feel a sense of familiarity without being able to pinpoint the exact memory.

Brain Abnormalities

Certain neurological conditions, like temporal lobe epilepsy, brain lesions, or migraines, have been linked to more frequent deja vu hexperiences. These conditions disrupt the normal functioning of the brain, leading to a higher likelihood of experiencing deja vu. It’s like a glitch in the brain’s electrical activity that triggers a feeling of familiarity, even when there’s no logical reason for it.

Memory Retrieval Errors

Your brain is a vast library filled with memories. Sometimes, it makes mistakes while trying to remember things. When you encounter something new, your brain tries to match it with similar experiences stored in the library. However, this matching process can go awry. So, when you come across a new situation that bears resemblance to a past memory, your brain might mistakenly retrieve a memory that doesn’t actually exist. This creates a false sense of familiarity, making you feel like you’ve already experienced something that is actually new to you.

Just to summarise deja vu may involve memory processing glitches, a mismatch between familiarity and recollection, brain abnormalities, and memory retrieval errors. Next time you experience deja vu, remember that it’s just your brain playing tricks on you, blending the past with the present in a puzzling but fascinating way.