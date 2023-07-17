Delhi Floods 2023: Understanding Health Concerns and Practicing Precautions

Delhi flood situation continues to be grim as swollen Yamuna river on Saturday morning followed a downward trend. Torrential rains have made Yamuna, submerged homes, and displaced countless families. Lives are lost, livelihoods destroyed. Communities rally together, seeking solace and hope amidst the overwhelming deluge.

In the face of a flood-like situation, it is crucial for those affected to remain cautious and mindful of the potential health risks. The looming threats require careful attention as communities strive to safeguard their well-being amidst the challenging circumstances.

Dr Swati Kapoor, MD medicine, Apollo Clinic, Gurugram, says, “During floods, there are several health concerns that can arise. Floodwaters can become contaminated with sewage, chemicals, and other pollutants, leading to the potential spread of waterborne diseases such as cholera, typhoid fever, hepatitis A, and leptospirosis. These diseases can cause diarrhea, vomiting, abdominal pain, and fever. The increase in standing water and damp conditions after a flood can create breeding grounds for mosquitoes, flies, and other insects that transmit diseases like dengue fever, malaria. Additionally, the overcrowded living conditions in temporary shelters may facilitate the spread of respiratory infections, influenza, and other communicable diseases.”

Impact of floods on skin

Floodwaters can carry hazardous substances from industrial sites, agricultural areas, and household chemicals, leading to contamination of water sources and soil. Exposure to these chemicals can cause skin irritation, respiratory problems, and other acute or chronic health issues. Floods can also result in physical injuries, including drowning, cuts, bruises, and fractures. The fast-moving water, debris, and collapsed structures can pose significant risks to personal safety during evacuation or recovery efforts.

Impact of floods on mental health

Floods can impact mental health too and cause emotional distress, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and other mental health problems. Displacement from homes, loss of belongings, and the trauma of experiencing a natural disaster can have a lasting impact on mental well-being.

Dr Parimala V Thirumalesh, Senior Consultant, Neonatology and Paediatrics, Aster CMI Hospital suggests tips to keep safe from infections:

Avoid walking barefoot in muddy water and if you had to wear gum boats

Wear full sleeves clothes

If you suffer any cuts/wounds, cover them with a bandage

Drink clean water

Follow good hygiene like washing your hands frequently,

Clean raw fruits and vegetables,

Avoid eating cold food, eat hot food

Seek medical attention, if fever lasts more than two days

Get vaccinated

It is important for individuals and communities to take appropriate precautions during floods, such as avoiding contact with floodwater, practicing good hygiene, seeking medical attention for any injuries or illnesses, and taking care of their mental well-being. Local authorities and relief organizations play a vital role in providing necessary healthcare services and addressing the health concerns during and after floods.