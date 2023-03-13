Delicious Smoothie Recipes To Get You Through The Week

It is Monday again and all of us are trying to push ourselves to plan our meals. We all need quick fixes to help us get through a workweek and what better than smoothies, right? A good smoothie drink is absolutely perfect for breakfast, lunch or snacks. So, to make your life a bit easier, we have some fantastic smoothie recipes you can slurp on throughout the week.
Check out the recipes and make sure to make them too-
Berry Smoothie
Ingredients:
- 1 cup mixed berries (strawberries, blueberries, raspberries)
- 1 banana
- 1 cup Greek yoghurt
- 1 tablespoon chia seeds
- 1 cup almond milk
Method:
- Start by blending all the ingredients until they are smooth.
- You can add ice if you want a colder smoothie because summer is almost here and voila you are all set.
Benefits:
- This berry smoothie is high in protein and fibre, making it an excellent choice for a post-workout snack.
- Berries are very high in antioxidants, while chia seeds provide omega-3 fatty acids and fibre.
- Greek yoghurt is a good source of protein and calcium
Good Old Green Smoothie
Ingredients:
- 1 cup spinach
- 1 cup kale
- 1 banana
- 1 cup almond milk
- 1 tablespoon honey
Method:
- Start by mixing the spinach and kale and then add in the banana.
- Next, add a cup of almond milk and one small tablespoon of honey.
- Add in some ice if you want to make it colder.
Benefits:-
- This green smoothie is packed with the goodness of nutrients and antioxidants.
- Spinach and kale are rich in vitamins A, C, and K, while banana provides potassium and fibre.
- Almond milk is a very good source of calcium, and lastly honey adds a touch of sweetness.
Tropical Smoothie
Ingredients:
- 1 cup frozen mango
- 1 banana
- 1/2 cup pineapple
- 1/2 cup orange juice
- 1/2 cup coconut water
Method:
- This is one of the easiest smoothies to make and definitely really tasty too, start by mixing up all the fruits first.
- Next, add the coconut water and mix again. You will be good to go after this.
Benefits:
- This tropical smoothie is a refreshing and hydrating drink that is totally perfect for a hot summer day.
- Mango is extremely rich in vitamins A and C, while pineapple provides bromelain, an enzyme that aids in digestion.
- Orange juice is high in vitamin C, and coconut water is a good source of electrolytes.
