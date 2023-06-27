Dengue Alert: 9 Precautions You Should Take To Help Avoid Dengue This Season

Dengue is a viral infection that spreads from mosquitoes to people. A mosquito-borne viral infection, it poses a significant health threat worldwide. High fever, headaches, body aches, nausea and rash are the most common symptoms. Since the monsoon is just settling in, water stagnation has increased, so has water contamination, which serves as a breeding ground for mosquitoes that cause viral diseases like dengue. These symptoms usually begin 4-10 days after infection and last for 2-7 days.

Dr. Bindumathi P L, Sr. Consultant - Internal Medicine, Aster CMI Hospital, Bengaluru, says, “Dengue can affect anyone, irrespective of their age group. Fever, myalgia, headache, vomiting, nausea, and abdominal pain are some of the common symptoms to watch for. In extreme situations, dengue can also harm the liver, resulting in fluid accumulation in the abdomen or lungs, brain involvement, encephalitis, acute renal injury, kidney failure, and a low platelet count in severe form can be present with hemorrhage shock.”

Dr Aswathy Nair, Apollo Family Physician, Apollo Clinic, Electronic City, explains the modes of transmission:

Mosquito bite Human to mosquito Maternal transmission It can also be transmitted via blood products, organ donation and transfusions

Dr Nair and Dr Bindumathi PL share precautions one must take:

The mosquito that spreads this infection is active during daytime

Wear clothes that cover the body as much as possible Put up a mosquito net during sleep Use mosquito repellents containing DEET, Picaridin or IR3535 Use coils and vaporizers Residential complexes, societies, and commercial areas should be thoroughly sanitized, especially in between these strong rainy spells. Keep all doors and windows closed Do not let water stagnate anywhere near the house Keep the house airy and well lit as mosquitoes are frequently found in dark and damp places Dengue-causing mosquitoes are active during mornings and evenings; thus, keep doors and windows closed to avoid mosquitoes entering the home.

Since there is no vaccination for this viral disease, it is recommended to take all preventive measures.