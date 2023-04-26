Denims For All: Perfect Fits for Different Body Types

Jeans are the ultimate friend-in-need when you’re in a fix about your fit - because it has to fit you at the end (read: start) of the day. Denim is a timeless wardrobe staple that can flatter various body types with the right fit and style. From curvy to petite, athletic to pear-shaped, finding the perfect denim can enhance one’s shape and boost confidence. Different body types can rock denims in amazing ways, highlighting the best styles and fits to complement each unique figure.

And once you’ve identified your body type, it’s just a matter of choosing the right type of jeans for you.

While there are many categories in both, here are the major ones:

Apple

It refers to a body type where the curves and fullness of figure lie towards the center of the body, in the torso in particular, giving rise to a “roundish” look.

Denims

For apple body shapes, straight-leg denims help by giving the lower body a boxy silhouette, whereas “boyfriend” (tapered and tailored) denims help by adding contour, and skinny denims help by giving your body a structure. Hourglass

Those with well-defined curves combined with a slim waist, in effect, having aesthetically pleasing proportions.

Denims

For this figure, straight-leg denims help by accentuating the upper body curves for a casual look, whereas flare and skinny jeans would work wonders to have people staring as they watch you walk away. Athletic

Athletic body types are where the weight is distributed along the body more or less uniformly, where the shoulder and hip lengths are more or less equal.

Denims

For such bodies, boyfriend jeans are great to showcase your casual, sporty sexiness, whereas skinny jeans are perfect to show off your toned legs and firm muscles. Pear

This body type refers to when there is more fullness in the lower half of the body, especially in the hips, butt and thigh areas.

Denims

For pear shapes, flare jeans are useful to create a shapely, proportionate figure, whereas skinny jeans help in working with the top to create an overall aesthetic.

