Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra Turns Heads in a Lime Green Ruffled Saree, Worth an Incredible...

Priyanka Chopra was a ray of sunshine in a lime green saree at Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) politician Raghav Chadha’s engagement. On Saturday morning, the actress took a flight to Delhi to attend her cousin Parineeti’s engagement celebration at Delhi’s Kapurthala House. Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra’s husband, and Malti Marie, their daughter, were absent from the ceremony. Due to his current tour commitments with his boy band Jonas Brothers, the singer was unable to attend the festivities.

Every time Priyanka wears a saree, she manages to make us hold our breath, and this time was no different. The Citadel star wears a lime green ruffled saree and a strapless blouse by Mishru, and she looks her traditional yet fashionable best. The ruffle saree and sea coral corset were part of the Noemi saree set. The complete saree is made up of three pieces and is made of natural crepe and organza. The focal point of the entire outfit, made of tulle, was the corset blouse. Priyanka looked the most stunning and elegant of all of them, and she also seemed to be most at ease in her outfit.

What truly drew our attention was how expensive Priyanka’s gorgeous outfit was. The outfit, which was utterly stunning, cost 78,700.

Priyanka Chopra is now busy promoting Citadel, a new webseries that just debuted on Amazon Prime. While promoting her new endeavour, Priyanka displayed her knack for design and delighted fans with back-to-back gorgeous costumes. You’ll feel the same way about Priyanka’s fresh style, as seen in images posted by her stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray when she was out and about in New York City. The celebrity is shown sporting searing red separates. Scroll down to read our download on the ensemble.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rebecca Corbin-Murray (@rebeccacorbinmurray)

Priyanka added eye-catching accessories to the attire, including bold, black-tinted sunglasses, stylish gold bracelets, statement rings, and aggressive red high-heel boots with a front lace-up design.