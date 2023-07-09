Detoxify And Cleanse Your Body With These Refreshing Drinks

While it’s easy to indulge and forget about diets and portion control, the next morning often brings feelings of guilt. Worries about weight gain and the effects of consuming greasy food begin to emerge. To alleviate these concerns, here are a few rejuvenating drinks that can help you detox and cleanse your body after the festive celebrations.

Carrot Juice

One of the simplest recipes, to begin with, is a refreshing carrot juice that is brimming with nutritional benefits. Start by cutting the carrots into small slices for easy blending. Next, place the carrot slices, sliced cucumber, orange, and ginger into a blending jar. Add water to facilitate smooth mixing, along with a dash of cinnamon, and blend the ingredients thoroughly. To serve this nutritious beverage, strain the mixture using a strainer or mesh bag to extract the juice. Pour it into a glass, add ice for a refreshing touch, and a squeeze of lemon to elevate the flavour. Enjoy this wholesome drink! Green Detox Drink

If you are not too fond of carrots, a green detox drink can be a good option to go along with your breakfast. All you need are Apples, Kale, Cucumber, spinach, and lemon. First, you need to cut the Apples, kale, and cucumber and put them in the juicer along with the spinach. Make sure to wash everything beforehand. Once the juice is extracted, you can squeeze in some lemon juice to improve the taste. Apple cider Vinegar Detox Drink

Take warm water and mix in apple cider vinegar, lemon juice, ground ginger, Cinnamon powder, Cayenne pepper, and raw honey. Once it dissolves well, you can drink it or set it aside to bring it to the desired temperature. Lemon Ginger Green Tea

Food blogger Eileen has a healthy alternative to your tea cravings. Instead of your regular milk tea, try this Lemon Ginger Green Tea the next morning after your festivities end. First, add water, green tea, lemon juice, chopped ginger, cayenne pepper, cinnamon, and turmeric to the saucepan and bring it to a boil. Once the water is infused, strain it and then pour it into cups. You can check the sweetness and add if you think it is necessary.