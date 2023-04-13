Dharohar Bharat Ki, Punruthaan Ki Kahaani: A New 2-Part Documentary Featuring the PM On The Revival Of India's Cultural Ethos

The strength of India’s present is seeded in the knowledge of our rich cultural, spiritual and national ethos. At this progressive inflection point, Doordarshan invites you to take a journey into the past and witness an eye-opening revival of our cultural odyssey through a visually striking narrative. “धरोहर भारत की - पुनरुत्थान की कहानी, is presented as a two-part documentary, streaming on Jio Cinema on 14th April at 8:00 PM.

The documentary will be anchored by popular digital media presenter Kamiya Jani.

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi puts it, in his exclusive interaction for the documentary, “Our soldiers devote their entire lives and sacrificed their every being to safeguard every inch of our motherland. Their sacrifice cannot just be measured in words; its grandeur and import have to be brought made alive to inspire future generations”.

Imbibing this clarion call the documentary will showcase the huge strides made by India in the last few years for this very revival of our spirit of cultural unity and pride. Ascertaining the security as well as the sanctity for our venerable patriotic sites, such as the Jallianwallah Bagh; resuscitating the splendid fervour of our civilizational centres such as Ram Janmabhoomi, Kashi Vishwanath Dham; Somnath Dham and Kedarnath Dham; according respect to such spiritual sites such as the Karatrpur Sahib; celebrating the lives of our freedom fighters at inspirational sites such as the Cellular Jail; centre-staging the contribution of Netaji Bose through the grand Netaji statue at India gate canopy; and honouring the legendary contribution of our patriots – past and present – such as the War Memorial are some of the themes that the documentary will present.

The clarion call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi – “puratan, mahaan paramparaon ke prati aakarshan” or the interest in our pristine, magnanimous and unparalleled legacy – has become a nationwide phenomenon with historic participation from all sections of society. “Bharat’s Renaissance” documentary is a reflection of this very idea. While our combined pride has rejuvenated us with a sense of belongingness especially over the last few years, it is imperative for the youth of today to fully understand the significance of the sacrifices of our freedom fighters and their honourable commemoration.

Equally, the sanctity of our revived and beautified spiritual centres, such as the Sabarmati Ashram, the reason behind the construction of new monuments and statues such as the Statue of Unity and the Panchteerth can be fully understood through “Bharat’s Renaissance”. In essence, the two-part documentary is a visually compelling showcase of India’s vast and vibrant culture, rejuvenating, embracing, and in doing so, celebrating our rich and diverse inheritance.

Dharohar Bharat Ki: Punruthaan Ki Kahaani is a two-part exclusive documentary that showcases the work done by PM Modi Government in conserving and preserving our civilizational heritage and creating new national iconic sites.

The Documentary Will Further Touch Upon:

Respect to our national heroes, celebrating our freedom fighters, preserving our civilizational sites – a new two-part documentary that showcases the common thread linking all these efforts of PM Modi Government. Netaji Statue at India Gate; the new Kartavya path, Preserving the Jallianwala Bagh memorial; Statue of Unity at Ekta Nagar; homage to Babasaheb through Panchteerth: a two-part documentary that weaves together the common thread uniting all these. A two-part documentary that showcases PM Modi vision and execution to build new national iconic sites like the National War Memorial and Statue of Unity and preserving and conserving spiritual sites lie Somnath Dham, Pavagarh and Mahakaal.

“धरोहर भारत की” (DHAROHAR BHARAT KI) will bring joy and pride to every Indian heart, as well as Indians-at-heart, everywhere. It is only by experiencing the journey to our roots that we can follow the route to our brilliant future.

