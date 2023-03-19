Dia Mirza Is The Picture Of Elegance In Dabu Block Pattern Saree

Dia Mirza is busy promoting her upcoming social drama Bheed. The actress adorned a lovely bright red saree during Bheed’s promotion on the sets of a popular Indian television programme One cannot help but marvel at her sense of style. It is impossible not to notice the earthy look and elaborate detailing on the saree. Dia looked very sophisticated in the ensemble from the fashion house Anavila. Her selection of a breathable yet elegant saree is the perfect purchase for any event.

Her saree had circular embellishments, which resulted in a distinctive pattern in shades of red, peach, and ivory. Dia completed her look with a matching crimson red sleeveless blouse that complemented the designs on her drape.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dia Mirza Rekhi (@diamirzaofficial)

Elaborating on the details of her saree, Dia Mirza wrote, “Boond being an integral part of prints and pattern of dabu block prints. This is a new interpretation of the circle as a motif seen in flowers, stars, raindrops, grains, and many other daily life objects. These little circles come together to form one of a kind pattern in red, peach & ivory colours. The technique is double dabu.”

Dia Mirza gave us a truly ethnic look with some chic accessories from the jewellery house Silver Streak. The actress chose a choker necklace and a pair of silver stud earrings that went well with her saree. She wore her hair in a low bun and enhanced her look with a pink lip gloss, contoured cheeks, and a small red bindi.

Dia Mirza, along with the Bheed team—Anubhav Sinha, Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar, Kritika Kamra, and Ashutosh Rana were promoting the social drama on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. In the promo of the episode, shared by Sony TV on their official Instagram handle, the cast is in conversation with the host, Kapil Sharma.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

Bheed depicts the country’s stringent lockdown period in 2020 when state borders were sealed to prevent the spread of Covid-19. The film depicts how thousands of people were stranded far from home. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, Bheed is set to be released on March 24.

