Diabetes Care: 10 Ways To Avoid Complications

To Prevent foot problems:

* Wash your feet daily in lukewarm water. Avoid soaking your feet, as this can lead to dry skin.

* Dry your feet gently, especially between the toes.

* Moisturize your feet and ankles with lotion or petroleum jelly. Do not put oils or creams between your toes — the extra moisture can lead to infection.

* Check your feet daily for calluses, blisters, sores, redness or swelling.

* Consult your doctor if you have a sore or other foot problem that doesn’t start to heal within a few days. If you have a foot ulcer — an open sore — see your doctor right away.