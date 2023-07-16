Diabetes Care: 10 Ways To Avoid Complications

Diabetes care is the most important when it comes to dealing with the disease. The disease is fraught with complications. Most Indian families have one person that suffer from this debilitating diseases. Diabetes care is essential for managing the condition and preventing complications. Here are ten crucial ways to avoid diabetes-related complications. Prioritizing these measures is key to maintaining a healthy and fulfilling life with diabetes.
Dr Akshay Anant Dhamne, Medicine, Physician Consultant, DPU Private Super Specialty Hospital, Pimpri, Pune shares 10 ways to avoid complications:
- Make a commitment to managing your diabetes
Members of your diabetes care team — primary care provider, diabetes care and education specialist, and dietitian.
Monitor your blood sugar, and follow your health care provider’s instructions for managing your blood sugar level. Take your medications as directed by your health care provider.
- Don’t smoke
Avoid smoking or quit smoking if you smoke. Smoking increases your risk of type 2 diabetes and the risk of various diabetes complications, including:
* Reduced blood flow in the legs and feet, which can lead to infections, nonhealing ulcers and possible amputation
* Worse blood sugar control
* Heart disease
* Stroke
* Eye disease, which can lead to blindness
* Nerve damage
* Kidney disease
* Premature death
- Keep your blood pressure and cholesterol under control
Like diabetes, high blood pressure can damage your blood vessels. High cholesterol is a concern, too, since the resulting damage is often worse and more rapid when you have diabetes.
- Schedule regular physicals and eye exams
Schedule two to four diabetes checkups a year, in addition to your yearly physical and routine eye exams.
- Keep your vaccines up to date
* Flu vaccine. A yearly flu vaccine can help you stay healthy during flu season as well as prevent serious complications from the flu.
* Pneumonia vaccine. Sometimes the pneumonia vaccine requires only one shot. If you have diabetes complications or you’re age 65 or older, you may need a booster shot.
* Hepatitis B vaccine. The hepatitis B vaccine is recommended for adults with diabetes who haven’t previously received the vaccine and are younger than 60. If you’re age 60 or older and have never received the hepatitis B vaccine, talk to your health care provider about whether it’s right for you.
* Other vaccines. Stay up to date with your tetanus shot (usually given every 10 years). Your doctor may recommend other vaccines as well.
- Take care of your teeth
Diabetes may leave you prone to gum infections. Brush your teeth at least twice a day with a fluoride toothpaste, floss your teeth once a day and schedule dental exams at least twice a year.
- Pay attention to your feet
High blood sugar can reduce blood flow and damage the nerves in your feet.
To Prevent foot problems:
* Wash your feet daily in lukewarm water. Avoid soaking your feet, as this can lead to dry skin.
* Dry your feet gently, especially between the toes.
* Moisturize your feet and ankles with lotion or petroleum jelly. Do not put oils or creams between your toes — the extra moisture can lead to infection.
* Check your feet daily for calluses, blisters, sores, redness or swelling.
* Consult your doctor if you have a sore or other foot problem that doesn’t start to heal within a few days. If you have a foot ulcer — an open sore — see your doctor right away.
- Consider a daily aspirin
If you have diabetes and other cardiovascular risk factors, such as smoking or high blood pressure, your doctor may recommend taking a low dose of aspirin every day to help reduce your risk of heart attack and stroke.
- If you drink alcohol, do so responsibly
Alcohol can cause high or low blood sugar, depending on how much you drink and whether you eat at the same time. If you choose to drink, do so only in moderation, which means no more than one drink a day for women and two drinks a day for men.
- Take stress seriously
If you’re stressed, it’s easy to neglect your usual diabetes care routine. To manage your stress, set limits. Prioritize your tasks. Learn relaxation techniques.
Get plenty of sleep. And above all, stay positive.