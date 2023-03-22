At least 5% of the world’s population is suffering from diabetes, according to a report published by National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI). Diabetes is a severe disease which causes problems related to the heart, blood pressure, eyes and kidneys. According to the World Health Organisation, around 422 million people in the world are suffering from diabetes and about 15 lakh people die due to it every year. In India, around 8 crore people have diabetes and according to the reports, by 2045, more than 13 crore people will be diabetic in India.

We all know that diabetes is usually caused by an unhealthy diet and a sedentary lifestyle. Due to this, the blood sugar level increases. Health experts say, if we correct our lifestyle patterns and eat healthy food, and indulge in regular exercises, our blood sugar levels can be managed. Research by NCBI has claimed that if some medicinal leaves are consumed, then diabetes can be controlled easily as these medicinal herbs increase the production of insulin in the blood.

3 Medicinal Plant Leaves to Control Diabetes

Aloe vera leaves

It has been proven in research by NCBI that aloe vera has hypoglycemic properties, which means it can reduce blood sugar levels. Consuming aloe vera leaves on an empty stomach in the morning can increase the production of insulin, which can control blood sugar and diabetes.

Custard apple leaves (Annona squamosa)

Custard apple also known as Sharifa is a very tasty fruit but its leaves have no less surprising benefits. According to NCBI, custard apple leaves (Annona squamosa) have anti-diabetic properties. Sharifa leaves contain photo-constituent properties which help in increasing the amount of insulin in the pancreas. Along with this, it lowers blood sugar as it also has hypoglycemic properties.

Neem leaves

Azadirachta indica is commonly known as neem. These medicinal leaves have antifungal and antibacterial properties and it has been proven in the research of NCBI that neem leaves can also control diabetes. Chewing neem leaves and consuming its extract early in the morning does not increase blood sugar levels and the pancreas work properly. Due to this, insulin is produced through a natural process. Several compounds have been found in neem leaves which help in controlling blood sugar levels.

