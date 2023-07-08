Diana Penty Dazzles at the Dior Show During Haute Couture Week in a Gorgeous Outfit

Diana Penty was one of the Indian celebrities presenting India’s rich fashion heritage on a worldwide stage during this year’s Haute Couture Week. After their outstanding exhibition honouring Indian handicrafts, Dior became the go-to fashion house, so it’s not surprising that many celebrities were drawn to it. Diana recently visited the launch of a display honouring the heritage of the fashion house at La Galerie Dior. The actress surely leaves her imprint on the world fashion landscape with her unmistakable grace and desi allure. She previously wore a glittering bronze-gold gown, but in her most recent Instagram photo, she showed off a lovely printed maxi dress. Let’s pause a moment to admire how stunning her photographs are-

The actress happily surprised her fans on Friday by uploading a collection of photos to Instagram with the comment, “A date with Dior!" Diana’s outfit was designed by celebrity stylist Namita Alexander and featured a gorgeous maxi dress from Dior. The actress chose understated styling, which allowed the ensemble to stand out. Her images gained a lot of likes and comments from admirers who applauded and complemented her as they swiftly went viral on social media. One admirer remarked “Gorgeous," and another added “Style queen." Many more people used the heart and fire emojis to show their admiration.

Diana chose a chic black maxi dress with an alluring design in hues of purple, green, and blue for her appearance. The dress was made better with a tiny side split, which added more glitz. She completed her look with a black bucket sling bag, Dior statement earrings, and black tie-on flats. Diana finished her appearance with bare lipstick, darker brows, and mascara-coated lashes with the help of a celebrity makeup and hair artist. She looked extremely lovely with her hair done in a stylish bun with flicks surrounding her face.

During the current Paris Haute Couture Week, Diana has been in lead. For her most recent ramp walk, Diana had uploaded stunning photos of herself at the fashion show looking just as gorgeous as ever. Diana was photographed in a corseted, shimmering bronze-gold dress that beautifully accentuated her curvaceous shape. It featured a deep v-neckline, exaggerated off-the-shoulder full-length sleeves, a strapless pointed style, and risqué thigh-high slits. The actress wore strappy block heels and took off all of her jewellery to complete the outfit. She used soft pink eyeshadow, a lip colour that matched it, flushed cheeks, a lot of mascara, a sharp contour, and shimmering highlighter as part of her simple yet glossy glam.

Before going to the Hotel Potocki in Paris to witness Zuhair Murad’s Fall/Winter 2023/24 collection, Diana attended the Haute Couture runway shows for Georges Chakra and Rahul Mishra. The diva posted pictures from Zuhair Murad’s Paris Haute Couture show, “My first @zuhairmuradofficial show at #ParisHauteCouture week," the diva captioned photos she shared from Zuhair Murad’s Paris Haute Couture show. Thank you for having me! A spectacular show [heart-eye emoji].”