Diana Penty Exudes Utter Beauty in a Metallic Gown With Plunge Neck and High-Slit

Curated By: Riya Ashok Madayi

News18.com

Last Updated: July 07, 2023, 14:13 IST

Mumbai, India

Diana Penty showed up at Zuhair Murad's Paris Haute Couture show wearing a stunning metallic gown. (Images: Instagram)

Diana Penty recently shared her breathtaking photos from the Paris Haute Couture Show, radiating alluring glitz in a sultry metallic bronze-gold gown

Diana Penty is unquestionably stylish. Fans are consistently wowed by the diva’s immaculate sense of style. With her breathtaking appearance and seductive allure, Diana has been dominating the current Paris Haute Couture Week. She is one of the famous people who will be at fashion week this year. Diana uploaded amazing images of herself at the fashion show looking as glamorous as ever for the most recent ramp walk.

See the photos by scrolling down-

Speaking of the outfit, Diana was spotted wearing a metallic bronze-gold dress with a corseted fitting that perfectly highlighted her curvy figure. It had a strapless pointed design, a deep v neckline, exaggerated off-the-shoulder full-length sleeves, and risqué thigh-high slits. To finish the look, the actress removed all of her jewellery and wore strappy block heels. Her basic yet glossy glam included soft pink eyeshadow, a lip colour that matched it, flushed cheeks, lots of mascara, a sharp contour, and dazzling highlighter.

Diana attended the Haute Couture runway shows for Georges Chakra and Rahul Mishra before attending the Hotel Potocki in Paris to see Zuhair Murad’s Fall/Winter 2023/24 collection. “My first @zuhairmuradofficial show at #ParisHauteCouture week," the diva captioned photos she shared from Zuhair Murad’s Paris Haute Couture show. Thank you for having me! A spectacular show [heart-eye emoji].”

Fans were astounded by Diana’s alluring look. Compliments from her backers flooded the comment area. Users have commented, ‘Stunning as always,’ and ‘You are gorgeous.’ On her social media post, other users used the fire and dropped heart emojis.

