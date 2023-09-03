CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Kiara AdvaniDahi Handi 2023Janmashtami 2023Navratri 2023Ganesh Chaturthi 2023
Home » Lifestyle » Diana Penty Reflects Grace And Artistry in Gopi Vaid's Shimmery Mirror Lehenga | EXCLUSIVE
1-MIN READ

Diana Penty Reflects Grace And Artistry in Gopi Vaid's Shimmery Mirror Lehenga | EXCLUSIVE

Reported By: Akshata Shetty

News18.com

Last Updated: September 03, 2023, 18:20 IST

New Delhi, India

Diana Penty turned showstopper at Gopi Vaid’s fashion show in Agra

Diana Penty turned showstopper at Gopi Vaid’s fashion show in Agra

The unique interplay of light and reflection created a dance of radiance as Diana Penty twirled on the runway

Shimmering like a star, Diana Penty turned muse for fashion designer Gopi Vaid in a lehenga with mirrors encased in shades of ivory and white. The gorgeous actress gracefully walked amidst the floral set decor looking like a goddess embraced in mirrors work.

The unique interplay of light and reflection created a dance of radiance as Diana twirled on the runway. Lighting up the runway with her presence, Diana looked at ease as she celebrated Gopi’s creation at the show. The showstopper lehenga bottom played with a strong geometric pattern and the rest of the skirt was interspersed with floral patterns while still holding the strength of a linear design.

The youthful silhouette featured a fitted choli with a deep U neckline and the slimmest shoulder straps. The crystals dangling on the border enhanced the cut of the blouse beautifully. Gopi Vaid’s quintessential boho tassels on the lehenga skirt completed the extravagant look.

The fashion show hosted in Agra, saw Gopi Vaid showcase her new collection Saawariya. A Poetic Symphony of Colours and Emotions, Diana’s ethereal showstopper ensemble played the perfect mood board for the modern Indian bride.

Enchanting the world of fashion with colours and emotions, the exquisite collection showcased on the runway weaved a tale of grace and artistry. Pastel shades intertwined with intricate designs and heartfelt narratives, Gopi’s creations immersed in a tapestry of joy, love and resplendent beauty.

The collection captured the essence of love, guiding its creations through a realm where colours spoke and threads conversed. The delicate dance of resham threads narrated a tale of romance, friendship and celebration.

With a passion for weaving tales through fabric and a penchant for blending colours with emotions, Gopi Vaid’s artistic vision brought to life through an array of silhouettes including lehenga sets, kurtas, dhoti pants, jackets, jumpsuits, co-ord sets, and sarees.

An ode to unspoken emotions, the collection was displayed through a kaleidoscope of colours and threads. Ingenious craftsmanship transformed every fabric into a canvas of love and celebration. A harmonious blend of tradition and contemporary aesthetics, every silhouette stood as a testament of Gopi Vaid’s unparalleled creativity.

About the Author
Akshata Shetty
Akshata Shetty is a journalist covering fashion for more than a decade. From red carpet events to fashion weeks, she has interviewed established fashi...Read More
Tags:
  1. Diana Penty
  2. fashion
  3. lifestyle
first published:September 03, 2023, 18:20 IST
last updated:September 03, 2023, 18:20 IST