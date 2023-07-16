Diana Penty Totally Slayed Her Trip to Paris, One Fabulous Look at a Time; A Lookbook

Diana Penty was one of many famous people who visited Paris Haute Couture Week. Diana showed off her fashion prowess while she was there in addition to attending the runway shows for Rahul Mishra, Georges Chakra, and Zuhair Murad during Couture Week. Diana’s most recent post, which featured four distinct clothing evolves, is going viral online and in Paris. Check out Diana’s recent post right here-

Diana Penty shared her most recent photoshoot with followers on Instagram. Which is your favourite look? she asked in the post’s description. Diana is shown in the photos wearing a red gown with puffy sleeves, a co-ordinating crop jacket and skirt combination, a cream saree, and a trench coat. She is also seen wearing a denim skirt and an oversized blazer. Her followers gave her every outfit a thumbs up. But we all can unanimously agree upon her ensemble of a saree and a trench coat as the star.

Diana finished off her look with a long pinstriped coat with wide collars, an open front, full sleeves, and a curved hem. She paired it with a high-waisted denim skirt with an asymmetrical side slit and a corseted crop top. She completed the look with loafers, nerdy glasses, a half-tied hairstyle with a ribbon clip, and strong glam accessories.

In the second-to-last image, Diana was seen offering a magical moment while wearing a red maxi dress with oversized sleeves, a slim silhouette, and a plunging neckline. She accessorised the look with open hair, minimal makeup, bold eyeliner, a neutral lip colour, and lashes that were decorated with mascara.

Diana appeared with a crop jacket and bodycon skirt paired with a leaf pattern in her second appearance. The skirt has a high-rise waist and side split while the blazer has a relaxed shape, full-length sleeves, and an open front. The finishing touches included a black bralette, a choker necklace, side-parted open hairstyle, loafers, darker brows, smokey eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, and mauve lip colour.

A cream-colored cotton saree with tassel embellishments on the border was worn by Diana Penty as she posed in front of the Louvre Museum. She put the pallu in a pleat over her shoulder and wore the six yards gracefully. The look was finished off with a matching trench coat with a belted front, full-length sleeves, and broad notch-lapel collars. The glam picks were completed with a wine lip colour, fringe and sloppy open hairstyles.

Which of these styles do you think Diana wore best?