Diet And Lifestyle You Must Follow After Egg Freezing Procedure

Egg freezing, which allows women to delay pregnancy, has become more popular due to reasons such as career aspirations, lack of a partner, or health issues. By choosing to freeze their eggs, women have the flexibility to focus on other aspects of their lives until they are ready to conceive. The peak fertility period for women is usually around the age of 30.

Although it’s possible to collect and preserve eggs even after this age, fertility experts are less likely to recommend egg freezing to women in their 40s, according to Healthline. As long as there are no underlying medical conditions, fetuses developed from frozen eggs are considered safe with no known risks.

Egg freezing is particularly beneficial for women undergoing cancer treatments such as chemotherapy and radiotherapy, which can result in the loss of eggs and make it difficult for them to conceive in the future. However, it is essential to maintain a healthy lifestyle and diet before and after the procedure, and also after the reinsertion of the egg into the womb. A healthy diet and lifestyle are important to avoid any complications during pregnancy and ensure proper development of the child.

Things to keep in mind while considering egg freezing

Medical Director and IVF specialist at Mother’s Lap IVF Centre, Dr Shobha Gupta, told News18 the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle and diet when considering egg freezing as a means of becoming a mother. According to her, studies have shown that it takes approximately 3 months for egg quality to improve with dietary changes. To ensure optimal egg quality before the procedure, a nutritious diet is essential. She recommended seeking advice from a fertility dietician at the earliest to ensure that important nutrients are being consumed consistently.

Diet after egg freezing

After the egg retrieval procedure, it is recommended to consume healthy foods like lean protein, chicken noodle soup, and fruits and vegetables. Nausea can be a common side effect of the anaesthesia used during the egg-freezing process, and in such cases, it is advisable to have light and nutritious meals until you feel better.

To ensure proper fetal development, it is important to consume essential minerals like zinc and include foods like quinoa, cashews, and lentils in your diet. Vitamin D is also crucial for regulating and producing reproductive hormones and can be obtained from foods like egg yolk, trout, sardines, salmon, and mushrooms, as well as from direct sunlight exposure. Consuming foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids, such as seafood and plant sources like chia seeds, flaxseeds, and walnuts, can help reduce inflammation around the reproductive organs due to their antioxidant properties.

