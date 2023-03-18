Indian cooking, featuring several regional cuisines, offers a plethora of healthy food options. The good news is that many traditional dishes are also packed with healthy ngredients. From the spice-laden dishes of the north to the coconut-infused delicacies of the south, there’s no shortage of delicious and nutritious options to choose from. In this article, we’ll take a closer look at six healthy and flavorful Indian foods and foodstuffs that are sure to tantalise your taste buds while also providing your body with the nourishment it needs.

Chapati

Chapati, a type of unleavened flatbread made from whole wheat flour, is a staple in Indian cuisine. It is low in fat, high in fibre, and an excellent option for those looking to maintain stable blood sugar levels. It’s also a great source of complex carbohydrates and essential nutrients like vitamins B and E, iron, and magnesium. Chapatis are also versatile and can be paired with a variety of healthy and flavorful dishes such as lentil dal, and vegetable curries.

Rice Preparations

Rice is packed with carbohydrates: the body’s primary fuel source. It is filling and energising. Brown rice is even more healthy. It is rich in nutrients, such as fibre, selenium, manganese, and B-group vitamins. You can pair the dish with lentils, curd, or vegetable gravies.

Idli Sambar

This rice cake is a staple in South India. Since the preparation process relies on steaming it, the oil quotient is rather low. While idli offers the benefits of rice, sambar provides the health benefits of lentils and vegetables. The entire combination is easy to digest. The fact that the batter lasts for multiple days and can be used to make various dishes (think dosa and uttappam) adds to the advantages.

Dal

Indian cuisine focuses on a variety of dals. These are rich in protein, serving as a good source of nutrient for vegetarians and vegans. Pulses are also high in antioxidants that keep the immune system healthy and prevent several diseases. Consuming pulses also helps to keep the digestive tract clear, courtesy of high fibre content.

Paneer

Paneer, or Indian cottage cheese, is rich in calcium, iron, and manganese. Raw paneer has low-calorie content and can be especially helpful for those looking to control their weight. It is known to regulate blood pressure and cholesterol levels. Having paneer raw is the healthiest. However, if you like the taste of cooked paneer better, make it with a lot of veggies and minimal heat use.

Tandoori Chicken

This dish consists of chicken marinated in a blend of spices, yogurt, and lemon juice, then baked or grilled in a clay oven. Tandoori chicken is a good source of protein and is lower in fat than many other meat dishes.

The preparation of tandoori chicken does not involve frying, so there is no excessive oil consumption.

