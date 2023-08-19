Difficulties In Marriage To Frequent Health Problems, Signs Of Pitra Dosh

Pitra Dosha, also referred to as Pitru Dosh, is a significant negative astrological condition detected in an individual’s birth chart. In Hindu belief, it signifies an ancestral karmic debt that the person must repay. This dosha is believed to emerge when past generations have committed errors, wrongdoings or transgressions.

In Indian astrology, it’s considered highly inauspicious, and a Pitra Dosh is said to occur if Rahu and Sun are conjoined in the ninth house (associated with father and ancestors) of the birth chart.

In accordance with Indian astrology, there exist 14 distinct types of Pitra-Dosh, categorised by the positions and influences of malefic planets. The primary cause of Pitra Dosh is often attributed to the improper placement of the planet Rahu. According to Hindu mythology, there are mainly three types of Pitru Dosha:

1. Arises when departed souls curse their own family due to failure to fulfil essential obligations like shraadh, pinda daan and last rites rituals for their ancestors.

2. Occurs due to curses from outsiders or living beings, known or unknown, who were affected by actions of your living or departed ancestors.

3. Develops when one fails to care for elderly family members (parents or grandparents), leaving them unsupported and fending for themselves.

As per Karmic astrology, individuals with Pitra Dosh are advised to seek remedial measures to avoid suffering from its negative impacts. Some astrologers suggest that Pitra Dosh can manifest if ancestors up to the 7th generation from the father’s side and up to the 4th generation from the mother’s side experienced unnatural or premature deaths. Experts in this field outline signs that there is Pitru Dosha:

- Career challenges and obstacles.

- Potential delays or difficulties in marriage.

- Struggles in conception or childbirth.

- Possibility of mental and physical disabilities in newborns.

- Ongoing family disputes and conflicts.

- Risk of unnatural deaths.

- Incidents like theft, fire, or accidents in the home.

- Frequent health problems.

- Persistent financial instability and debt despite efforts.

Astrologers propose various remedies to mitigate the negative effects of Pitra Dosh. Here are a few simple remedies:

- Seek expert guidance for Ravi Graha Shanti and Shani Graha Shanti puja.

- Perform shraadh, pind daan, worship, and tarpana on the tithi of your ancestors’ death in the Krishna Paksha of the Ashwina month, as suggested in the Brahma Purana.

- Reverence the Peepal tree.

- Offer food and clothing to Brahmins on every Amavasya.

- Show affection and respect to elder family members, seeking their blessings to strengthen the Sun’s influence.

- Offer water to the Sun and recite the Gayatri Mantra to bolster the Sun’s position in your horoscope.

- In cases of unnatural or early ancestor deaths, consider performing the Narayan Bali rite at sacred locations like Trimbhakeshwar, Haridwar, Badrinath and Gaya.