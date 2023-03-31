Dior Fall 2023: Mehr Jesia And Arjun Rampal’s Daughter Myra Aced Her First Ramp Walk

Many Bollywood A-listers graced Christian Dior’s India-inspired pre-fall collection at Mumbai’s iconic Gateway of India on Thursday. The latest collection of the luxury fashion house created by Maria Grazia Chiuri was displayed. And to witness the same, celebrities including Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Athiya Shetty, Khushi Kapoor, and Shanaya Kapoor arrived.

But the show was extra special for Arjun Rampal and Mehr Jesia as their daughter Myra made her runway debut with Dior’s fashion show on March 30. The proud parents, Arjun and Mehr have now expressed their happiness through a post.

Sharing a close-up picture of his daughter Myra, Arjun Rampal gave the world a glance at her “ethereal” fuchsia pink gown. In what seems like a wrap-around gown, Myra’s tube dress perfectly flaunted her chiselled collar bones. The dress came along with a matching belt, which was tied in her bust section. Ditching the accessories, Myra chose simple studs. To add glam, she created a bold eye look with smudged kohl and opted for light pink lips. Giving it a final touch, Myra went for a retro hairstyle by tying her tresses in a low bun and styling the front in a finger-wave look. Ditching the heels, she paired the whole look with flip-flops.

Arjun Rampal penned a lengthy note revealing how she did everything on her own without his help. Through the caption, Arjun wished her “more success and happiness.” Dropping her picture he wrote, “Today my gorgeous little princess walked her first runway. That too for Christian Dior. The best thing about it was that she did it all on her own merit. From auditions to fittings. To be chosen from all the tuff competition. She has made us all super proud. Wishing her more success, love and happiness. Congratulations Myra Rampal, you are a star.”

Arjun’s elder daughter Mahikaa also lauded her sister. Mahikaa shared a video of Myra gracefully walking the ramp. While sharing the video, Mahikaa wrote, “My Dior baby.”

It was indeed a proud moment for Myra’s mother, International supermodel, Mehr Jesia as she saw her daughter ace the ramp at such a prestigious show.

Arjun Rampal’s girlfriend and model Gabriella Demetriades dropped a video on her Instagram stories and wrote, “Myra Rampal of course your runway debut would be Dior.”

Coming back to the big fashion event. Apart from Shweta Bachchan, Natasha Poonawalla, Masaba Gupta, Isha Ambani, Sonam Kapoor, and Mira Rajput were present at Dior’s Mumbai show. Hollywood stars like Cara Delevingne, Maisie Williams and Freida Pinto also marked their presence.

