Director Manobala Passes Away at 69; Everything You Should Know About Liver Ailments

Manobala, an actor-filmmaker who started his career in the industry as an assistant director before going on to direct more than a dozen films, passed away on Wednesday at a private hospital in Chennai. According to his spokesperson, he was hospitalised ten days ago and receiving treatment for a condition related to the liver. His wife and son survived him; he was 69 years old.

Despite the fact that his exact cause of death is still unknown, Manobala was apparently hospitalised for the previous two weeks due to liver issues.

Actor-director GM Kumar posted a confirmation of his passing on Twitter. He tweeted, “Manobala Sir passed away." Manobala received treated at a private hospital in Chennai, claims Cinema Express. On Wednesday, though, he passed away. His wife Usha is left behind.

Everything you need to know about ailments that affect liver, their symptoms, and related information is listed below:

Liver is an organ around the size of a football. On the right side of your abdomen, it is located immediately below your ribs. The liver is crucial for both food digestion and detoxifying your body of harmful toxins.

A genetic predisposition to liver disease exists. Viruses, alcohol use, and obesity are just a few examples of the many variables that can harm the liver and result in liver disorders.

Cirrhosis, which can cause liver failure and be fatal, is a disorder that develops over time as a result of liver damage conditions. But early intervention might give the liver some breathing room.

SYMPTOMS:

There aren’t usually obvious symptoms and indicators of liver disease. If liver disease symptoms do appear, they may include:

Yellowing of the skin and eyes (jaundice)

Swelling and pain in the abdomen

Swelling in the ankles and legs

Skin itch

Dark-colored urine

Light-colored stool

Continual tiredness

Nausea or diarrhoea

Reduced appetite

Propensity for bruising easily

When to visit a doctor:

If you are concerned about any persistent signs or symptoms, schedule a visit with your doctor. If your abdominal discomfort is so intense that you are unable to remain still, you should seek immediate medical assistance.

