Discover Why Tea Is A Skin Rejuvenating Elixir

Did you know that consuming tea can give your skin a radiant look? Tea is an indispensable part of Indian households. You have a headache; you drink a cup of tea. If you have a sore throat or cold; again a cup of ginger tea is your go-to option for instant relief. The list is endless. What if you are told that tea helps in rejuvenating your skin too? Yes, you read it right.

“Many teas effectively reduce the stress lines from the face, thereby generating radiating skin. The rising environmental pollution makes us susceptible to free radicals and oxidative stress which shows up on our faces in the form of wrinkles, discoloration, and dullness. As the tea is rich in antioxidants and has anti-aging properties, having a cup or two can rejuvenate your skin and eliminate these free radicals before they can do any real damage to the skin,” says Parimal Shah, Founder & CEO, Cherise India Pvt Limited.

Due to its numerous health advantages, tea has been a common refreshment for thousands of years. Tea is well known for many skin advantages in addition to its reviving flavour and aroma. Due to its high concentrations of antioxidants and other active compounds that can help enhance the health and look of the skin, tea is actually regarded as a skin-rejuvenating elixir.

Dr. Navya Handa, Consultant Dermatologist and Cosmetologist, Primus Super Speciality Hospital, New Delhi says, “Tea includes polyphenols, potent antioxidants that aid in defending the skin against oxidative stress brought on by free radicals. Unstable molecules called free radicals have the potential to harm cells and speed up cellular ageing. Tea polyphenols can help avoid skin damage and delay the ageing process by neutralising these damaging molecules.”

Shah and Dr Handa share different teas and their effect on the skin. Read ahead to know the variations of teas and their role in skincare.

Green tea

Green tea has anti-inflammatory properties. “It helps to reduce skin irritation, redness, breakouts, and swelling, hydrates dry skin, and minimizes the effects of sunburn. It is for these multifold benefits that many skin experts also suggest applying green tea on the face. In addition, it helps to soothe minor cuts. Moreover, green tea is the go-to beverage for people on their weight loss journey,” adds Shah. Some green tea contains lemongrass, which contains purifying properties, thus being a perfect combination for skin care. Many skincare products also utilize lemongrass for its antibacterial and antifungal properties. Dr Handa adds, “Catechins, a class of flavonoid that has been linked to anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects, are abundant in green tea. These catechins can enhance the overall look of the skin by assisting in the reduction of redness, inflammation, and puffiness in the skin.” Black tea

Loaded with antioxidants and polyphenols, black tea is well known to delay the premature aging of our skin. According to various studies, it is highly effective in reducing wrinkles when compared to other types of tea. “The skin-cleaning and antioxidant properties of black tea help to flush out the toxins that cause blemishes in our skin. One can also apply it on the face directly with the help of a cotton ball when it is cold for better skin results,” opines Shah.

Dr Shah believes tannins present in black tea have astringent qualities that can help firm and tighten the skin, giving it a smoother, more young appearance. Amla herbal tea

The amla extracts in your tea can do wonders for your skin. When drank consistently, amla juice raises vitamin C levels and helps to increase the production of collagen in the skin. This results in soft and youthful skin. “Amla herbal tea reduces pimple breakouts, fine lines, and scarring due to acne. Being a natural blood purifier, it hushes away the after-effects of acne,” adds Shah. Lavender tea

Shah believes the antioxidants present in lavender tea help to remove toxins from your skin. It also protects your skin from pigmentation caused by the harmful UV rays of the sun, thereby reducing age spots. Lavender tea helps fight against different types of skin infections and provides cooling and calming benefits to the skin. Ginger and turmeric tea

Talk of ginger and the first thing that comes to our mind is its pungent and spicy aroma. Well, the reason for that is gingerols, the natural oil of ginger, that help in reducing inflammation and pain. Gingerols’ anti-inflammatory properties can help calm irritated skin. According to research, eating a combination of curcumin (the active ingredient in turmeric) and ginger helped improve the skin’s appearance and its ability to heal. Therefore, ginger and turmeric tea are just apt for your skin health. Cardamom tea

The antibacterial properties of cardamom tea help in healing breakouts. Cardamom is a natural skin purifier that clears out blemishes, thereby giving you a clearer and evened-out complexion. Cardamom possesses rich amounts of vitamin C, potassium, and manganese besides acting as an anti-aging agent. White tea

White tea, which is created from the newest tea plant leaves, is also good for the complexion. “Antioxidants found in white tea have been shown to help safeguard the skin from UV radiation damage. This can slow down the ageing process and lower the chance of skin cancer,” adds Dr Handa.

Tea contains caffeine in addition to antioxidants, which can serve to improve the skin’s tone and texture. It has been demonstrated that caffeine increases blood flow to the face, which can aid in minimising under-eye bags and dark circles. Additionally, it can aid in enhancing skin elasticity, giving it a stronger, younger appearance.

“Tea is a skin-rejuvenating potion that can help to enhance the condition and appearance of the face. Its high concentrations of antioxidants, anti-inflammatory substances, and caffeine can aid in preventing skin injury, reducing swelling and inflammation, and enhancing the texture and tone of the skin. A quick and easy way to get healthier, more radiant skin is to include tea in your skincare regimen,” believes Dr Handa.

Teas come in all shapes and sizes. “Besides offering a plethora of health benefits, they pave the way for radiant skin. The best part about tea is that, unlike many recipes that require a lot of effort and ingredients, teas are prepared in a jiffy! So, go ahead to up your self-care regimen by brewing your favorite tea,” signs off Shah.

