Discover Your Ideal Makeup Shade With the Help of Colour Theory

Achieving that flawless, head-turning look isn’t just about technique and skill, it’s also about understanding the fascinating realm of colour theory. Colours have the power to influence emotions, perceptions, and even how we present ourselves. By delving into the principles of color theory, you can unlock the secrets to finding your perfect make-up shades, enhancing your natural beauty, and creating captivating looks that suit your unique style. So, let’s understand what colour theory is and how you can discover the most flattering shades that enhance your natural beauty.
What is Colour Theory?
Colour Theory is a fundamental concept that delves into the interaction of colours and their relationships on the colour wheel. The three primary colours are red, blue, and yellow, which can be combined to form secondary colours such as green, purple, and orange. The colour wheel also encompasses warm tones i.e. reds, oranges, yellows, and cool tones i.e. blues, greens, and purples. By understanding the basics you can select makeup shades that complement your skin tone.
Now, let’s explore how you can leverage this knowledge to discover your ideal make-up shades:
- Identify Your Undertone
The first step to finding your perfect make-up shades is determining your skin undertone. There are three main categories: warm, cool, and neutral. Look at the veins on your wrist, blue or purple veins indicate cool undertones, green veins suggest warm undertones and a mix of blue-green denotes neutral undertones.
- Foundation & Concealer
Select a foundation and concealer that matches your skin undertone. For warm undertones, opt for shades with a golden or peachy undertone. Cool undertones should go for pink or rosy hues. Neutral undertones can choose shades with balanced undertones, not too warm or too cool.
- Blush and Contour
Blush adds a healthy flush of colour to your cheeks, while contouring helps define your facial features. Harmonise your blush and contour shade with your undertone. Warm undertones can embrace peachy or coral blushes, while cool undertones suit rosy or berry shades. If you have a neutral undertone, feel free to experiment with a variety of blush shades. For contouring, use cool tones to create shadows and depth.
- Eye shadows, eyebrows
Eyes are a canvas to play with an array of colours, and understanding colour theory can enhance their allure. For eyeshadows, complementary colours can make your eyes pop. If you have blue eyes, warm shades like copper and bronze will create a stunning contrast. Green eyes are beautifully accentuated with shades of plum and mauve, while brown eyes sparkle with cool-toned blues and greens.
- Lipstick and Lip Liner
For cool undertones, pinks, berries, and reds with blue undertones work wonders. Warm undertones can rock oranges, warm reds, and terracotta hues. Remember to use lip liners in a complementary shade to prevent feathering and enhance the longevity of your lip colour.