Disha Patani Has The Innocence And Sultriness Of A Moon Goddess: Dolly J | Exclusive

Dolly J returned to India Couture Week 2023 with yet another opulent showcase celebrating the most enigmatic celestial body in the night sky - the moon. The couturier showcased 50 ensembles representing her inspiration and love for Indian craftsmanship.

Looking like a ‘Moon Goddess’, Disha Patani sashayed the runway in an enchanting ensemble and celebrated Dolly J and her collection with elan. In conversation with News18, Dolly J shared the inspiration behind her collection, the craftsmanship behind the 50 ensembles and why Disha was perfect to embody her muse- Selene: the celestial enchantress.

Excerpts

Every season your collection celebrates your design sensibilities in the most beautiful silhouettes. Describe your experience at this year’s India Couture Week?

As always it’s an exhilarating experience to be a part of the India Couture Week curated by FDCI. And with each passing year it gets better and better. This year too it’s as exciting and nerve racking as before with so much talent and creativity showcased across this whole week.

Your collection was inspired by the most enigmatic celestial body in the night sky - the moon, tell us why you chose it as a theme and how it feels to watch it come to life on the runway?

This year as you correctly said, our collection is inspired by the heavenly body, The Moon. Forever, this shining beacon of light in the sea of darkness and the vast expanse of space has captivated my attention and imagination. So this year we as a team decided to pay homage to this gorgeous ball of light in our own way of intricate crystalline embroideries sprinkled generously with pearls. We created an out-worldly experience with our show of an all black expanse of the night sky with the moon being its center.

Pearls have played an integral role in couture over the years, what made it the centre of admiration in your collection?

The iridescent sheen of pearls closely resembles the serene glow of the moon and thus it becomes the main element for our embroideries this year.

How many outfits did you present in this collection and what’s your most favourite takeaway from designing this line?

We showcased a total of 50 outfits in this collection. For any designer, all their creations are very dear to them because every element, every cut, every drape is meticulously planned to create synergy throughout the outfit. My most favourite moment of designing this collection was in the many ways we as a team deciphered the moon in its many eternal phases into complimenting silhouettes.

You had Disha Patani sashay your showstopper look at the show. What made her the perfect muse for this collection?

When we were conceptualising this collection we wanted someone who was super sensuous and elegant, someone with a serene and pleasing countenance to embody our muse- Selene: the celestial enchantress. Thus Disha Patani became the obvious choice to embody this persona as she has an inherent innocence within her paired with the sultriness of a Moon goddess.

Why was this ensemble picked as a showstopper outfit?

As I said before, the final outfit had to embody the calm serenity of the moon with a hint of enigma. Thus, this sculpted skirt made of almost molten silver embroidery all over paired with a trailing cape encrusted with crystals and pearls, was the ultimate choice for Disha Patani to wear as the showstopper. She thus becomes the iridescent Moon goddess Selene herself.

What looks from the collection would be an ideal pick for the upcoming festive season?

This year we have many form fitting silhouettes in terms of gowns and skirts, throughout our collection and any one of them is great to be worn for the upcoming festive season. Also, the mermaid silhouette is very big this season and we have incorporated the same throughout our collection.