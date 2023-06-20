CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Lifestyle » Disha Patani Looks Drop Dead Gorgeous in a Exquisite Silver Saree and Bralette Worth a Whopping 2.3 Lakhs
1-MIN READ

Disha Patani Looks Drop Dead Gorgeous in a Exquisite Silver Saree and Bralette Worth a Whopping 2.3 Lakhs

Curated By: Riya Ashok Madayi

News18.com

Last Updated: June 20, 2023, 12:14 IST

Mumbai, India

Disha Patani posts images of herself wearing a bralette top and a silver saree. (Images: Instagram)

Disha Patani posts images of herself wearing a bralette top and a silver saree. (Images: Instagram)

On Monday, Disha Patani uploaded photos of herself sporting a stunning silver saree and bralette from Ritika Mirchandani's clothing line. This super stunning traditional wear that she's sporting is worth Rs 2.3 Lakh

Disha Patani’s fashion picks are not for the meek. Disha loves risqué fashion trends for her wardrobe and pulls off each style with equal swagger. Our assertion is supported by the star’s most recent photoshoot ensemble as well as a number of other red carpet appearances in the past. She dressed for the photos in a beautifully embroidered silver saree and paired it with a bralette-style shirt. To see it, scroll through.

For the photo shoot, Disha Patani dressed herself in a silver or a rather iceblue shade saree from Ritika Mirchandani’s designer line. Intricate thread embroidery, sequin and bead embellishments, lace embroidery, pleats on the front, a pallu that is elegantly draped over the shoulder and forms a train on the back, and a scalloped hem are all characteristics of Disha’s pre-draped dress.

Preview

Adored Disha Patani’s outfit? This might also be a part of your clothing. In an ice-blue silver saree for Rs 241,300.00, the diva stole the show. Visit Ritika Mirchandani’s website, grab the outfit, and put it in your closet right away.

RELATED NEWS

Disha wore the saree with a matching silver sleeveless blouse that had a tight form, a plunging V neckline, an asymmetric midriff-baring hem, and embellishments made of sequins and beads. Disha added stylish silver bracelets and jhumkis to the pre-draped saree as jewellery. As a finishing touch, she went for side-parted open hair with severely curled ends, darkened brows, shimmering eye shadow, winged eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, a glossy pink lip colour, a dewy base, rouged cheeks, and dazzling highlighter.

Preview

The film Yodha, which also stars Siddharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna, will be Disha’s next appearance. Along with Project K, she also has the Tamil movie Kanguva with Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Prabhas in it.

About the Author
Riya Ashok Madayi
Riya's passion is writing on anything lifestyle. She loves everything, from travelling to trying out new cuisine and genres of music. Riya lives with ...Read More
first published:June 20, 2023, 12:14 IST
