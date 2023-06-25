Disha Patani Sweats It Out On A Sunday, Her Fitness Video Is Too HOT To Handle

Disha Patani is one of the fittest actors in Bollywood, from yoga to cardio to kickboxing the actress involves herself in a lot of activities to say fit and healthy. It has also been reported earlier that she sticks to a really strict diet and does not like to stray much from it. Every now and then she loves to put up a picture or a video that will make her fans want to hit the gym immediately.

Recently, she took to Instagram to share a video of herself engaging in a good amount of strength training after a good amount of time. In case, you have missed out on the video, check it out here-

The actress was seen lifting 70kgs and she informed her fans along with all the fitness enthusiasts that she did 3 repetitions of the same exercise in a single set. It must be noted that a lot of gym trainers and professionals often suggest that any exercise should be done in 3 repetitions- it helps your body to get accustomed to the workout and also allows the body to take in the maximum amount of benefits.

Disha Patani through her video informed her followers that she was picking up weights after quite a while and if you too are heading to the gym after a really long time, remember to take it slow. Whenever you go back to exercising after a while, remember to go easy on yourself.

The video currently has gone viral and netizens cannot help but comment on the video about how incredibly stunning and hot Disha is and that she looks impeccable while working out too. Disha wore a simple grey sports bra that she paired up with black shorts and even though it is a minimal and classic look, she aced it and looked scintillating.