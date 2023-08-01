CHANGE LANGUAGE
Disha Patani's Plunging Bralette and Sexy Slit Wins Hearts at ICW 2023

Reported By: Swati Chaturvedi

Edited By: Nishad Thaivalappil

News18.com

Last Updated: August 01, 2023, 00:48 IST

New Delhi, India

Disha Patani was Dolly J's vision of the celestial goddess, Selene, which was artfully translated into the silver dress. (Image: Twitter)

Known for her chic style, Disha Patani effortlessly aced her ramp walk for Dolly J at ICW 2023 in Delhi.

Disha Patani looked beautiful as she walked for couturier Dolly J in a shimmery bralette and thigh-high slit skirt. Known for her chic style, Patani effortlessly aced her ramp walk. The show began with models wearing shimmering ensembles, each adorned with a halo-like steel structure on their heads, symbolizing the moon’s timeless beauty and wonderment.

Dolly J’s collection, named Selene, truly captured the breathtaking beauty of the moon. Known for its timeless beauty, sense of mystery and wonderment, moon was the centerpiece of Dolly J’s collection Selene and might we add, it was breathtakingly stunning.

Patani known for trendy and comfortable pieces to create a unique and youthful look, says, “ In the morning, I was in basketball shorts and now I’m in this beautiful ensemble. I like being feminine and right now, I feel like a goddess because of Dolly J.”

Patani’s love of athleisure is often reflected in her posts on Instagram, she often rocks sporty outfits with a touch of glamour. Patani adds, “ My personal style would be just comfort wear. Basketball shorts and t-shirt, also it depends on my mood.”

Dolly J’s vision of the celestial goddess, Selene, was artfully translated into the silver dress worn by Patani, capturing the vastness and serenity of the moon. Commenting on her collection, Dolly J says, “This design started with a vision, the celestial goddess, Selene and Disha worked her charm through the silver dress. We wanted to capture the vastness and serenity of the moon through this outfit.”

The India Couture Week 2023, organised jointly by the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) and Hyundai Motor India, will be held from July 25 to August 2 at the Taj Palace Hotel here.

