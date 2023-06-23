Do Air Conditioners Harm You? 4 Things You Can Do To Prevent Damage

The rising temperatures and warm atmosphere have compelled more and more people to install an air conditioner in their homes. Consequently, you spend a major part of the day inside the cool and comfortable rooms. But did you know that this temporary relaxation is actually affecting your skin and hair adversely? With air conditioning, the ambient temperature drops way below the actual temperature outside. This causes your body to stop sweating, and as a result, the toxins do not escape through the skin.

Additionally, it lessens your skin’s ability to produce oil, which results in dry, dull skin. Therefore, you must have felt the need to use a moisturiser way too often. Furthermore, the AC removes humidity from the environment, and our skin tissues get dehydrated, leaving the skin dry, chapped, and prone to wrinkles.

Not just the skin, air conditioners also tend to dry out hair. You must have noticed the excess frizz in the summer months when you are more exposed to the AC. You tend to experience more hair fall, and split ends, and your hair loses its shine. While there are side effects to using an air conditioner, the excess heat during the summer months makes it impossible to do without one. Hence, you must take steps to prevent damage and protect your skin and hair.

Here is what you can do-