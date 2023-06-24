Do Men Need To Apply Sunscreen On A Daily Basis? Experts Weigh In

One cannot stress hard enough about how important using sunscreen is, it is important that one understands the very need for it. Yet, more than often men do not take skincare very seriously and tend to avoid it. Most men are unaware of ways in which applying sunscreen can help them. However, the question still boils down to this, do men need sunscreen as much as women or in fact need to apply it often?

Mamta Naik, Associate Vice President, Product Development, at SUGAR Cosmetics, says, “Incorporating sunscreen into your daily skincare routine is essential for maintaining healthy skin. Protecting your skin from the sun’s harmful rays is as essential for men as it is for women."

“Exposure to the sun’s UV rays can accelerate the ageing process, leading to wrinkles, fine lines, and age spots. By wearing sunscreen daily, men can shield their skin from these damaging rays, keeping their skin looking youthful and healthier for longer," she further added.

Mamta also stated that “It is important for individuals to prioritize their skin health and incorporate sunscreen into their daily routine, regardless of their gender. Sunscreen should be used in conjunction with other sun protection measures, such as seeking shade, wearing protective clothing, and using sunglasses, for comprehensive sun protection."

Men need to be conscious about their skin and understand all the factors that can affect it. Anjali Gholap, Head - R&D, Cosmetics at 82°E, says, “Sunscreen is not limited to a specific gender or skin type. Men should also prioritize and understand the importance of wearing sunscreen in order to safeguard their skin, minimize the risk of skin cancer, and maintain healthy skin."

She further added, “Men often experience discolouration or dark spots due to sun exposure, but these concerns can be effectively addressed through the consistent application of sunscreen. Using sunscreen regularly also helps prevent premature ageing of the skin, including wrinkles, fine lines, and age spots. Lastly, wearing sunscreen is a simple, yet highly effective approach to maintain overall skin health. It should be incorporated into a regular skincare routine alongside cleansing and moisturizing."