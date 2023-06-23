Do Not Have Time To Plan Breakfast? Check Out These Easy Oats Recipes

Planning breakfast is always an ordeal and to do it every day is a task that none of us would want to do. However, one must remember that breakfast is the most important meal of the day and should be given a lot of attention. Remember that breakfast is also the meal you can get most creative with and try out a variety of things. One of the most versatile elements to try out your series of experimentation with is oats.

Here are some oats-based recipes that will take your heart away-

Oatmeal Delight By Chef - Banshidhar Parida

Ingredients

1 cup steel-cut oats

3 cups water

1⁄4 teaspoon sea salt

Pinches of cinnamon, nutmeg, and/or cardamom, optional

Variation 1: Apple & Tart Cherry

Thinly sliced apple

Frozen, and thawed tart cherries

Chopped almonds

Variation 2: Blueberries & Coconut

Frozen, and thawed blueberries

Orange zest

A scoop of Greek yoghurt

Chia seeds

Coconut flakes

Method:-

Bring water to a boil in a medium pot. Add oats and salt to the boiling water. Reduce the heat to medium-low. Cook the mixture, stirring occasionally, for 15 to 20 minutes or until it thickens. If desired, stir in cinnamon, nutmeg, or cardamom for added flavour. Remove the pot from the heat. Let the oatmeal stand for two minutes. Serve the oatmeal hot. Add desired toppings such as fresh fruit, nuts, or a drizzle of honey or maple syrup if desired.

Berry Overnight Oats

Ingredients:

1/2 cup rolled oats

1/2 cup milk (dairy or plant-based)

1/4 cup Greek yoghurt

1 tablespoon chia seeds

1/2 cup mixed berries (strawberries, blueberries, raspberries)

1 tablespoon honey or maple syrup (optional)

A handful of nuts or seeds for topping (optional)

Method:

In a mason jar or airtight container, combine the rolled oats, milk, Greek yogurt, chia seeds, and honey (if using). Stir well to ensure all the ingredients are combined. Gently fold in the mixed berries, reserving a few for topping. Seal the container and refrigerate overnight or for at least 4 hours. When ready to eat, give the oats a good stir and top with the remaining berries and a sprinkle of nuts or seeds, if desired. Enjoy the delicious and nutritious berry overnight oats!

Apple Cinnamon Oatmeal

Ingredients:

1/2 cup rolled oats

1 cup water or milk (dairy or plant-based)

1 small apple, diced

1 tablespoon honey or maple syrup

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

A pinch of salt

Chopped nuts or raisins for topping (optional)

Method: