Do Vegans and Vegetarians Miss Out On Essential Nutrients? Here Is What You Need To Know

Veganism and vegetarianism have gained popularity in recent years, with more people adopting plant-based diets for health, ethical, and environmental reasons. However, one must remember that both these food concepts or rather eating preferences have existed since time immemorial and in fact, are extremely healthy choices. All good things have a different side to them, and in this case, the twist that you should be aware of is- While vegetarianism comes with its set of health benefits, it can also result in some nutritional deficiencies.

Miten Kakaiya, Fitness Coach and Founder of Miten Says Fitness, stated, “Plant-based diets are healthy and nutritious, and also reduce the risk of certain diseases like cancer, type 2 diabetes, heart diseases, etc. But these also miss out on certain nutrients that are important for overall health."

“When leading fitness as a lifestyle, it’s important to follow a diet that you can religiously follow for years, but also make sure that you don’t miss out on nutrients that are essential for long-term well-being," added Fitness coach Miten Kakaiya.

According to several studies conducted by the United Nations, it was seen that different types of animal sources of food are actually “crucial sources of much-needed nutrients." In a way, the studies indicated the fact that vegan or vegetarian diets are not fully able to compensate for all the nutrients that are actually needed by the body and therefore there is a constant lack.

Here are some nutritional deficiencies that are most common with vegan or vegetarian diets-

Heme Iron Deficiency

Iron can be obtained from foods in two forms: heme, found in meat, poultry, and seafood, and non-heme, found in plant foods such as nuts, seeds, legumes, and leafy greens. Heme iron is better absorbed than non-heme iron. However, the absorption of non-heme iron is inhibited by phytic acid present in plant foods like whole grains, nuts, and legumes, resulting in lower iron absorption in vegetarians. As a consequence, vegans and vegetarians, especially females, are more prone to iron deficiency and anaemia than meat eaters. Iron deficiency negatively impacts cognitive function, including IQ levels, memory, and attention. Vitamin B

Vitamin B is a group of water-soluble vitamins that are vital for the proper functioning of the body, including the cardiovascular system, brain function, and cell metabolism. Since B Vitamins are not stored in the body, they need to be obtained from dietary sources. However, major sources of B Vitamins are typically non-vegetarian, which can lead to deficiencies in individuals who follow a 100% vegetarian diet. Vitamin B complex is crucial for preventing infections, promoting cell growth, maintaining energy levels, regulating nerve function, aiding digestion, regulating hormones, and managing cholesterol levels. Creatine

Creatine is a vital nutrient that aids in the production of energy in muscles. However, it is mainly found in animal-based foods, and its presence in a vegetarian diet is limited. Research suggests that vegetarians and vegans often have lower creatine levels in their bodies. This can result in cognitive impairment, reduced brain and muscle function, and low energy levels. Zinc

Zinc is an indispensable mineral that performs crucial functions in the body, such as supporting the immune system, facilitating cellular growth, repairing damaged tissues, reducing inflammation, and aiding in the formation of DNA. While animal-based foods are rich in zinc, plant-based sources such as legumes, nuts, seeds, and whole grains also contain this mineral. However, these plant-based sources are high in phytic acid, which hinders the absorption of zinc. Therefore, individuals who follow a strictly vegetarian diet may experience reduced zinc bioavailability. L-Carnitine

L-Carnitine plays a significant role in transporting fatty acids into cells and generating energy in the body. Unfortunately, this vital nutrient is predominantly absent in plant-based foods but found in ample supply in red meats. Consequently, individuals adhering to a 100% vegetarian or vegan diet may suffer from muscle weakness, liver issues, and heart-related problems due to the deficiency of L-Carnitine.

