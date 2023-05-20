Do You Know Applying Too Much Henna Can Damage Your Hair? Know Its Side Effects

Many people apply henna to their hair to nourish their tresses and make them look luscious. But most of them are not aware that using henna in excess quantities can damage their hair. This holds true for any product. If you continue using too much of any product it might give you undesirable results, causing much harm. Your hair might look silky and shiny immediately after applying henna, but eventually, it will become dry and brittle. Henna contains a certain dye known as Lawsone, which is a type of keratin.

Lawsone slowly penetrates into the hair’s outer layer, binding itself to the hair protein, and producing an instant stain. But it makes hair excessively dry. So, let’s take a look at the various side effects of applying too-much henna.

1. Damage in hair texture:

Excessive use of henna can make your hair rough and dry, initiating early breakage. The application of henna causes your hair texture to deteriorate. It results in coarser hair inducing excessive hair fall too.

2. Deterioration of hair colour:

By applying henna to black hair, the hair naturally appears to be maroon in colour. But many use henna to colour gray hair. The application of henna on gray hair will help change the texture.

3. Incorrect application can damage hair:

Good-quality henna does not damage the hair if it is applied correctly. But, poor-quality or improperly applied henna, can deplete hair of its natural oils. This often leads to dry, damaged hair accompanied by an irritable scalp. Using henna on a regular basis might result in uneven or streaky hair.

4. Split ends

Some researchers and experts claim that henna, which is widely available on the market, can permanently damage your hair. The artificial ingredients found in henna can cause redness on your scalp.