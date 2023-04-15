CHANGE LANGUAGE
Do You Love Gujarati Food? Try This Tandoori Dhokla Recipe At Home

Last Updated: April 15, 2023, 19:03 IST

Delhi, India

Tandoori Dhokla is easy to digest.

It can be served for breakfast or as a snack with evening tea.

Dhokla, a Gujarati dish, is one of the popular snacks across India. Dhokla is also easy to digest and tastes good. It can be served for breakfast or as a snack with evening tea. It is one of the most-liked foods by people of all ages. You must have tried it once at least. Have you ever given the Tandoori Dhokla a try? If not, it’s high time you prepare it at home by following this simple recipe. It is an easy-to-make recipe, and it does not take much time to prepare it.

Ingredients:

1. Besan – 2 cups

2. Curd - 2 cups

3. Sugar – 1 tsp

4. Lemon juice - 2 tsp

5. Baking soda - 1/4 tsp

6. Chaat masala - 1 tsp

7. Kashmiri red chili - 1 tsp

8. Oil - as required

9. Salt - as per taste

Recipe:

First, put 1 cup of curd in a big bowl. After that, using a spoon, add besan, sugar, lemon juice, and salt to taste and mix it thoroughly. Now, whisk the curd and besan together to make a thin batter. After that, add the baking soda into the batter. Now, put the mixture in a bowl and keep it on the gas to heat on low flame and cook.

If you want, you can also cook it in a pan or cooker. Now, put the Dhokla on a low flame, it takes 25 to 30 minutes. Then turn off the gas and remove the cooked Dhokla from the pot. After this, cut the Dhokla into pieces according to your choice.

Now, in another bowl add 1 cup yogurt, Kashmiri red chili, chaat masala, and salt to taste. Dip the Dhokla pieces into it and let them marinate thoroughly. After that, heat some oil in a nonstick pan over medium heat. After the oil gets hot, put the marinated dhokla in it and fry it. When the color of the dhoklas turns golden, take them out on a plate. Tasty Tandoori Dhokla is ready!

