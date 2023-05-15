Do You Snore or Have Disturbed Sleep? Study Suggests You Might Have This Condition

Many people have a habit of snoring in their sleep. New research has revealed that the condition may be more common than previously thought. A study, published in ERJ Open Research, suggests that around one in five people may experience obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). As a result of this condition, these people snore loudly, are forced to get up several times at night, and experience irregular breathing patterns. The research mentioned that not only does this make them feel exhausted, but it also raises their risk of heart disease, stroke, high blood pressure, and type 2 diabetes.

The study is published under the title, Prevalence, treatment, and determinants of Obstructive Sleep Apnea and its symptoms in a population-based French cohort. The research team mentioned that people with OSA can benefit from treatments and lifestyle adjustments. The current study does imply that only a tiny percentage of those who exhibit OSA symptoms have had their illness identified and are receiving treatment.

In the study, about 20,151 subjects were profiled. The researchers noted how many of them were diagnosed with OSA. They also employed a questionnaire to determine how many participants potentially have OSA which has not yet been identified. The focus of the questionnaire is on obesity, high blood pressure, and the two symptoms of OSA that occur most frequently- heavy snoring and severe daytime sleepiness.

top videos

They discovered that only 3.5 percent of people were receiving treatment for OSA, even though it was extremely likely that 20.2 percent of people had the disorder. Men who were older, had cardiovascular illnesses, were in a worse socioeconomic position, were less physically active, smoked, or had depressive symptoms had a higher incidence of OSA. Women were more likely to go without receiving an OSA diagnosis.

The fact that this study is based on a sizable population is one of its primary strengths. However, a limitation of the research is that it uses a questionnaire rather than having individuals undergo a sleep clinic exam to determine whether OSA is likely to be a drawback. The researchers concluded that OSA is a major health hazard, but if the patients are diagnosed, they can be given treatments and counselling to avoid risk factors such as stroke, heart disease, and diabetes. The study mentioned that although OSA is a common condition, the majority of those affected by it remain unaware of symptoms like snoring or sleep disturbances.