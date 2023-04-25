Do You Think Vegan Food Is Not The Real Deal? Experts Dispel Myths About Vegan Food

Gone are the days when vegetarians were limited to just fruits, vegetables, and “rabbit food." In the past, vegetarians often faced eye rolls from family and friends, and dining out could be challenging. However, in recent years, there has been a growing trend of people adopting veganism as a way to contribute to a more sustainable world. Despite vegans representing only about 1% of the global population, with approximately 79 million people out of 7.9 billion, the numbers are increasing. As a result, new brands have emerged to offer delicious ways for people to adopt a vegan lifestyle. Need proof? Here’s what some experts have to say!

Jitin Munjal and Shilpa Mogilishetty, co-founders, Jus Amazin say, “One may think that going vegan will mean that getting adequate essential nutrients such as protein, calcium, iron etc. will be a challenge. Along with this, another hesitation many people have is whether it will be as good as non-vegan food. However, this is not the case, plant based ingredients like nuts, seeds, legumes, millets are rich sources of macro (protein, dietary fibre, healthy fats) and micro-nutrients (calcium, iron, zinc etc.) that meet anyone’s nutrition needs and if prepared right, taste as good as any other food that we prepare at home.”

Additionally, plant-based foods provide people with food allergies (especially those who are allergic to dairy, eggs and seafood) a safe alternative to help meet their nutrition needs.

Adding to this, Aditi Mammen Gupta, Founder, Origin Nutrition says, “Veganism is becoming increasingly popular with people becoming more aware of the environmental and health concerns associated with animal agriculture. Additionally, more companies are offering vegan products to cater to growing demand.”

Gupta shares a few reasons explaining why vegan food is as good as non-vegan:

Taste wise

Plant-based milks, meats, cheese and butter to name a few mimic the flavours and are great alternatives to dairy and non-vegan options. The number of amazing ingredients currently available is a huge change from the limited amount of products available even 2 years ago. Health Benefits

Vegan options are a good way to enjoy tasty food without compromising on health as it can positively impact fat, cholesterol and calories. Environmental impact

In terms of sustainability, the land requirements and greenhouse gas emissions for animal agriculture are a good deal greater than those used in the production of plant-based products.

Though ultimately, it is all a personal preference, with the availability of many tasty and healthy vegan options, it is possible to enjoy delicious food without compromising on your health or values.

Aayushi Lakhapati, certified nutritionist and Founder, 23BMI, says, “Vegan food is generally rich in fiber that promotes growth of good gut bacteria leading to better gut health. The fiber also improves digestion and helps regulate bowel movements.”

Saturated fats increase the bad cholesterol (LDL) in our body thereby increasing the risk of cardiovascular diseases and other chronic conditions. Vegan food is known to be lower in saturated fats and higher in unsaturated fats as opposed to animal food.

“Lately, dairy has been shown to have a lot of sensitivities, intolerances amongst people. Vegan food can prove to be very beneficial in such cases. A variety of vegan foods can offer diverse nutrients provided one is choosing whole, unprocessed, fresh produce. Also, it is paramount to get enough of protein, fat, calcium, iron and other nutrients from vegan foods that are more commonly found in animal sources. Lastly, vegan food is eco-friendly, more sustainable, requires lesser resources for production and emits lesser greenhouse emission gas,” adds Lakhapati.

So now that you’ve got these answers, what are you waiting for? Try some vegan products and make your own judgement!

