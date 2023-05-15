Doctors At Delhi Hospital Remove Large Tumour From Man’s Food Pipe

The doctors at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Delhi, have achieved remarkable success. A 30-year-old male recently presented at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital with swallowing difficulties. Upon examination, the doctors were astonished to discover a sizable tumour measuring 6.5 cm in the patient’s oesophagus. The Gastroenterology team successfully removed a massive tumour lodged in the oesophagus, saving the patient’s life. Dr Professor Anil Arora, Chairman of the Institute of Liver, Gastroenterology and Pancreatico-Biliary Sciences at Sir Gangaram Hospital, shared an impressive achievement. They successfully performed the endoscopic removal of a significant submucosal tumour (measuring 6.5 cm) located in the oesophagus (oesophagal leiomyoma).

This tumour obstructed the lumen of the food pipe, causing difficulty in swallowing (dysphagia). This is one of the largest tumours to be endoscopically removed in India. Typically, such large tumours require surgical intervention and an extended hospital stay.

Dr Shivam Khare, Consultant, Department of Gastroenterology said, “In this STER procedure, first we injected saline at the base of the tumour, which helped us to lift the tumour and a tunnel was made around it.” According to Dr Khare, once the tumour was isolated, it was extruded from the submucosal tunnel behind the oesophagal wall and into the lumen of the oesophagus. He said that following the successful removal of the tumour through the patient’s mouth, the patient was discharged after a two-day hospital stay.

According to Professor Anil Arora, the process of endoscopically removing large tumours poses significant challenges. Typically, skilled endoscopists can remove regular oval-shaped smooth oesophagal tumours measuring up to 3 cm using endoscopic techniques. However, in this particular case, the tumour presented as a lobulated, irregular, and pear-shaped mass exceeding 6 cm in size. The irregular shape adds complexity to the task of separating the tumour from all layers of the oesophagus.

This will be advantageous for future patients

Advancements in therapeutic endoscopy have revolutionised the treatment of tumours located within the gastrointestinal tract. This non-surgical approach utilises minimally invasive techniques, avoiding the need for incisions. With the aid of state-of-the-art endoscopy equipment, which provides detailed and real-time visualization of the oesophagus, stomach, and intestine, it is now feasible to not only detect early-stage cancers but also administer effective curative treatments using advanced endoscopic techniques and machinery.