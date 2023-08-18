Does Chocolate Craving Indicates Magnesium Deficiency? Find Out

Chocolate, with its rich and indulgent flavours, has long been a popular treat enjoyed by people around the world. While many individuals savour chocolate purely for its taste and sensory experience, there has been a longstanding curiosity about the potential connection between chocolate cravings and specific nutritional deficiencies, particularly magnesium deficiency. This intriguing hypothesis suggests that the body’s desire for chocolate might actually be a subtle signal for a deficiency in magnesium—a mineral essential for various bodily functions.

Magnesium is a crucial nutrient that plays a vital role in numerous physiological processes, including muscle and nerve function, blood sugar regulation, energy production, and the synthesis of DNA and protein. Despite its importance, many people fail to meet the recommended daily intake of magnesium, which can lead to a range of health concerns. This has prompted researchers and health enthusiasts to explore the potential link between chocolate cravings and magnesium deficiency.

“Cravings are directly linked to micro or macronutrient deficiencies, hormonal imbalances, and mood swings. Magnesium is one such mineral that is needed for normal blood sugar levels, strong bones, muscle, and nerve function for over 300 enzyme reactions in the body; deficiency in magnesium increases craving towards food or sugar but not specifically for chocolates. Do give in to the craving, but ensure it is high-quality dark chocolate that is 70% cocoa as chocolates with lower cocoa have excess sugar, which may give a quick high and lifts one’s mood for a shorter duration, but since it is highly processed, it is high in glycemic index and is addictive which may lead to other health disorders such as diabetes,” says Dr Edwina Raj, Head of Services, Clinic Nutrition & Dietetics, Aster CMI Hospital.

High stress levels and hunger pangs could be some of the other causes of chocolate cravings. Weakness, stiffness, loss of appetite, muscle spasms, lack of sleep, headache, constipation, and fatigue are some of the early signs of magnesium deficiency. Senior citizens are highly susceptible to low magnesium levels as it is hard for their bodies to absorb the minerals.

“High sugar gives a quick high and lifts one’s mood for a shorter duration but not the right choice. Instead, opt for plant foods that are naturally high in magnesium. You can snack on foods like nuts, figs, seeds, dark green leafy vegetables, legumes, pumpkin seeds, dark chocolate, whole grains, poultry, fish, avocado, and bananas. If you consume these foods, your body’s daily magnesium requirements are fulfilled but a supplement may be needed if you are severely deficient. Do consult with your doctor for supplement you could opt for,” adds Dr Raj.