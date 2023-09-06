Does Ginger Water On Empty Stomach Help Diabetic People? What Studies Say

Ginger is an indispensable spice that’s used in Indian cuisine. It has a pungent aroma that adds a spicy flavour to various foods and drinks. In fact, ginger has also been commonly used in Indian households as a home remedy to treat and manage health conditions since ancient times.

Apart from being a staple ingredient in teas, ginger is widely used in chaats and everyday vegetables to add an extra flavour. It is even Ayurveda’s most treasured spice which is commonly used to treat ailments like nausea and indigestion, manage blood sugar levels and control diabetes.

Diabetes is a condition where the pancreas is not able to produce insulin to its best ability. Ginger helps to manage diabetes by stimulating the production of insulin.

According to the National Institute of Health, ginger has antidiabetic properties and studies have shown it controls hyperinsulinemia in patients with T2DM (Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus). It also has potential effects in preventing or reducing diabetic complications such as micro-vascular retinopathy.

Benefits of Ginger for Diabetic People

Manages Blood Sugar Control

According to a 2018 systematic review reported by Medical News Today, ginger can be a good option to help manage diabetes due to its positive effects on glucose management, insulin sensitivity and blood lipid profiles.

Ginger’s Potential Mechanism of Blood Sugar Control

Ginger may inhibit enzymes responsible for carbohydrate metabolism and improve blood biochemical parameters and lipid profiles, according to a study published in the journal Nutrients. The mechanism has a potential benefit for blood sugar regulations.

As we have understood the potential benefits of dry ginger for diabetes, here is the recipe for ginger water that one can incorporate into their daily routine.

In warm water, add a mix of 2 grams of ginger powder. Add a pinch of salt if desired and have the ginger water in the morning on an empty stomach.

Also, remember to consult a doctor before switching to this home remedy as consuming medication and ginger can drop blood sugar levels significantly.