Does Mopping With Salt Water Keep Negative Energies Away From Your House?

At times, you may have experienced persistent negative outcomes affecting your home, and impacting your peace of mind. Vastu effects can be an underlying cause of these problems. According to astrologers if you feel the negative effects of Vastu, salt can be used as a potential remedy. Vastu Shastra highlights the significance of salt in curbing home-related problems. Astrologers believe that using salt while mopping, can effectively eliminate negativity from your home. But, it is crucial to understand the right time for sprinkling salt and also be aware of the days when you should not follow the practice.

You will be able to understand this Vastu remedy from the guidance of Pandit Hitendra Kumar Sharma, an esteemed astrologer, and Vastu consultant. The Pandit suggests that the best time to mop your floor with salt water is in the morning. You should avoid mopping post-noon. Additionally, the Pandit warns about using the salt water mopping technique in the evening.

Avoid mopping on this day: You should avoid sweeping, mopping, and cleaning on Thursday. Saltwater mopping should not be performed on Thursday. The reason is that Thursday marks the day of Lord Vishnu and Lord Brahaspati, thus it is better to avoid mopping on this day.

Importance of salt mopping according to Vastu: By using saltwater mopping, the negative energy that might be present inside the house will be removed. It is likely to establish peace within the household and might also help in getting rid of troubles. It is believed that salt attracts Goddess Lakshmi. Incorporating salt-based remedies into your household practices can invite happiness in abundance. By utilising salt in various ways and performing specific remedial practices, you can create an environment conducive to prosperity and well-being.

Other benefits: Salt is known for its abundant anti-bacterial properties, making it a valuable and effective household cleaning ingredient. Salt also helps in thorough cleaning, ensuring a hygienic environment within the house. Additionally, it acts as a natural deterrent for insects like flies, mosquitoes, and other bugs, keeping them at bay.

How To Use saltwater mop:

To wipe your floors with salt, first, fill your bucket with water. Next, add two-three tablespoons of salt to the water and wipe the whole house with the saltwater mixture. Repeat the process if you happen to change the bucket of dirty water.

Keep a watchful eye whenever you wipe your house with salt water, as no stranger or outsider should witness it. After you are done with the mopping, pour the water into a nearby drain.