Does Neem Control Blood Sugar In Diabetic Patients? What We Know

The global prevalence of diabetes is reaching epidemic proportions, affecting millions of individuals in India and around the world. Regardless of age, people are increasingly falling victim to this dangerous disease. Once diagnosed, managing diabetes becomes a lifelong endeavour. Diabetic patients must be vigilant about their diet choices as certain foods can cause rapid spikes in blood sugar levels. While conventional treatments such as dietary modifications and medications are common, the use of Ayurvedic remedies has gained attention for their potential effectiveness. Neem leaves, in particular, are renowned for their powerful impact on blood sugar control.

What do Doctors Say?

According to Dr Saroj Gautam, Associate Professor at the Aligarh Ayurvedic Medical College in Uttar Pradesh, neem leaves possess various medicinal properties that benefit the body in multiple ways. Neem leaves are considered beneficial for diabetic patients as well. According to Ayurveda, neem leaves contain pitta and kashaya ras, which, when ingested, reduce the blood sugar levels within the body. Neem leaves contain several flavonoids and other elements that stimulate the pancreas, aiding in the control of blood sugar levels. Consuming neem leaves can also provide relief from skin ailments. However, it is necessary to eat these leaves correctly to reap the benefits.

How To Consume Neem Leaves?

According to Dr Saroj Gautam, diabetics should chew neem leaves on an empty stomach first thing in the morning and drink water to swallow them. Neem leaves will help manage blood sugar in our bodies. If you cannot consume neem leaves, you may also use neem oil. Ingesting neem oil also helps in controlling excess amounts of glucose in the body.

Neem leaves contain various elements that can help alleviate skin-related issues and improve your overall health. They have a bitter taste when consumed, but they possess numerous medicinal properties. However, individuals with excessively high blood sugar levels or those who have complications should consult a doctor before consuming neem leaves.