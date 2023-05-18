Does Onion Help You Avoid Heatstroke? All You Need To Know

India is currently experiencing a severe heatwave, with temperatures soaring to unprecedented levels. With the summer season at its peak, the risk of heatstroke is significantly elevated, leading to dehydration and several health concerns such as gastrointestinal problems, irritability, and even severe complications like a coma.

In traditional wisdom, carrying an onion in one’s pocket when venturing outdoors protects against heatstroke. However, there is currently insufficient scientific evidence to support this notion. According to Dr Talha Saad, a specialist from Bundelkhand Medical College, carrying onions in pockets as a preventive measure against heat stroke is deemed incorrect. However, there are alternative precautions that can be taken to mitigate the risk of heat stroke.

Health Benefits of Onion

Often, people are unaware of the potential advantages of onions beyond cooking. It is commonly believed, particularly based on advice from mothers, that consuming raw onions during the summer season can help protect against hot winds that may trigger heatstroke. Red onions, in particular, contain a compound called quercetin, which has anti-histamine properties. Additionally, the juice of red onions can be effective in treating sunstroke and sunburns.

Some researchers have also demonstrated that incorporating raw onions into your diet, such as in the form of a salad, can enhance immunity. Raw onions are known for their potassium and sodium content, which can contribute to the production of electrolytes in the body.

Follow These Ayurvedic Remedies

Ayurveda, an ancient system of medicine, suggests that roasting a raw onion and consuming it with cumin powder and honey is thought to act as a preventative measure against heat stroke. The preparation involves frying cumin and onion, grinding them into a powder, and adding honey to create a mixture that can be ingested.

Another way to include raw onions into your diet is by making chutney with a combination of raw onions and coriander leaves. These simple home remedies are believed to help reduce body temperature.

Other Tips To Treat Heatstroke

In the hot and humid weather, it is essential to prioritise proper hydration and increase your fluid intake. Staying well-hydrated and opting for a liquid-based diet, if feasible, becomes crucial. While water is the primary source of hydration, you can also consider incorporating fluids like Chaas (buttermilk), Lassi, Aam Panna, and Coconut Milk. These beverages not only help in keeping you cool but also provide energy. In case someone experiences dizziness, excessive sweating, and nausea, it is recommended to provide them with an electrolyte solution consisting of a mixture of sugar, salt, and water.