Does Your Kid Consume Tea? Here's Why They Must Not

Many people experience a heavenly feeling while having a piping hot cup of tea in the morning. This beverage is also believed to have many health benefits for adults. But is it safe for the children? According to the Web MD and healthline.com, children who consume tea are likely to suffer from a lot of health problems.

Affects physical growth in children- Some variants of tea, like black tea and green tea, contain caffeine. Caffeine is a stimulant that gives a boost of energy when consumed. It affects the digestion process in kids which eventually slows down their physical growth.

Affects the sleep pattern- Small amounts of caffeine in tea make a child more alert. However, a person can find difficulty sleeping after consuming too much quantity of this substance. These effects will get worse with age and that’s why children should avoid drinking tea in the afternoon and evening.

Heart-related problems- Caffeine is a stimulant and can cause people’s hearts to beat a little faster as it wakes them up. It can also lead to an increase in blood pressure which in turn leads to heart-related problems. Caffeine can cause the pulse to go up too much or stay high for too long. It may also feel like your heart beats in a weird rhythm, sometimes called heart palpitations.

Increases depression- Tea can contribute to feelings of anxiety, tea, and restlessness. According to healthline.com, the black tea variant tends to have more caffeine than the green and white variants. So children and people of other age groups as well should avoid consuming black tea. Black tea can also be replaced with herbal teas which are made from caffeine-free ingredients, like flowers, herbs, and fruit.

Affects the digestive system- According to healthline.com, certain compounds in tea may cause nausea, especially when consumed in large quantities or on an empty stomach. Tannins in tea leaves are responsible for the bitter, dry taste of tea. The sharp nature of tannins can also irritate digestive tissue, which leads to symptoms, such as nausea or stomach ache.