Does Your Work Entail Sitting For Too Long? Here's Why It's a Concern

Many people associate work with hours and hours of sitting, with only brief breaks for a walk around the block or simply down the hall. While it’s easy to dismiss this as a normal aspect of adulthood, it’s a rising source of concern among researchers. According to studies, sitting for long periods can harm your body and potentially shorten your life.

Excessive sitting is a risk factor for a range of health issues. According to a 2011 study, the average energy expenditure of individuals at work decreased between 1960 and 2010. As a result, obesity rates among young and middle-aged persons have risen. This has intensified in recent years as our work culture and lifestyle have changed.

According to a 1950 study, truck and bus drivers were twice as likely as conductors to have a heart attack. According to Kelly McIntosh, professor of health and physical activity at Swansea University, if you are active but spend most of your time sitting, you are living a sedentary lifestyle.

The issue can be classified into two categories. There is a posture problem that causes pain in various sections of the body, including the bones. The second issue is cardio-metabolism, which raises the risk of several chronic diseases such as heart disease, diabetes, renal disease, and liver disease.

Risk of diabetes: Type 2 diabetes creates an abnormally high level of sugar (glucose) in the blood. High blood sugar levels in diabetics can cause catastrophic harm to their bodies, including the heart, kidneys, eyes, feet, and nerves. Controlling blood sugar levels is critical for avoiding significant health concerns. Walking for as little as three minutes every 15 minutes at a person’s normal speed may be enough to help them control their blood sugar - and may even be as helpful as typical diabetes treatments.

Lead to obesity and weight gain: Long durations of uninterrupted sitting may also increase your risk of becoming overweight or obese. The body mass index (BMI) is a measurement of physical health. A higher BMI is linked to an increased risk of becoming obese. Lack of movement and continuous consumption of food may lead to weight gain or obesity.

Cardiovascular disease- Sitting, like a lack of physical exercise in general, is a contributing factor in many cases of cardiovascular disease, which is the leading cause of death in both men and women. Sitting, in addition to reducing blood flow to the legs, affects sugar management and blood pressure—by disrupting the normal function of blood vessels, it contributes to diabetes and heart attacks. According to a 2019 study, excessive sitting time increases the risk of cardiovascular disease by 95%.

Developing certain cancers- Moving less and sitting for extended durations lowers metabolic rate, resulting in increased fat deposition. This increase in fat deposition alters the hormonal balance in the body. As a result, sex hormone levels may rise, insulin resistance, chronic inflammation, and other physiological abnormalities may occur. All of these factors enhance the likelihood of developing specific types of cancer. Increased sex hormone exposure in the body increases the risk of developing hormone-related cancers such as breast cancer, uterine cancer, and prostate cancer.

Spine and back pain issues- Prolonged sitting places significant strain on spinal structures as well as other joints, such as the shoulders and hips, especially when seated incorrectly. When we sit at our computers, we frequently slouch, craning our necks forward, which can contribute to chronic postural misalignment. Sitting can also cause general deconditioning, early muscular fatigue, weakened core stabilizers, and hip flexor tightening, resulting in increased stress on the low back and decreased spine flexibility. It also has an effect on the gluteal buttock muscles over time, causing them to deactivate and weaken.

Risk of hypertension- Sitting for long durations produces a decrease in metabolic rate and a slowing of blood flow, as well as an increase in nerve activity. As a result of these consequences, vascular function is reduced, which can contribute to hypertension.

How we can avoid the side effects-

Taking periodic 15-minute walks or standing up while working will assist to break up the day and retain attention. This also allows the muscles to move from their current position.

Stretching your body whenever possible, while standing, as this can reduce muscle tension and allow your body to reset before you sit back down. If you are unable to stand and go for a brief stroll for any reason, do some stretches while sitting.

Place your laptop on a box or similar object and stand for at least a few minutes to work.

Use a bicycle more often than your car, if possible.

Any sort of movement, like dancing, swimming, gardening or any other games will help to provide movement in the muscles.

Exercise at least for 150min or 2.5hrs per week.

The best thing you can do while sitting is to take a 15-minute break and stand up every 15 minutes, 30 minutes, and 60 minutes. Recently, people have started spending a lot of time sitting. Relaxing, while necessary, might be great to your health.

If you work at a desk, the best method to find a balance is to take frequent breaks and walk around. You might also acquire a standing desk and work partially standing and partly seated. So find a balance between sitting, standing, and walking.