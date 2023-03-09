In India, almost daily, we listen to the news of someone dying due to a heart stroke, cardiac arrest, or heart attack. What we ignore or are unable to understand are the early signs that result in tragedy. Amid the uncertainty, if you want clear guidance on signs, prevention, and treatment of Heart Stroke, we are here to tell you. In conversation with Dr Bipinchandra Bhamre, Consultant Cardiac Surgeon at Sir HN Reliance Hospital and Research Center Mumbai says that early signs of heart stroke are minimal and patients ignore them often. However, these minimal signs should not be ignored.

Signs

Heart attack symptoms can differ from patient to patient. Mild symptoms are present in some individuals. Others display serious signs while other individuals show no signs. Typical heart attack signs include:

Chest discomfort that may be felt as pressure, stiffness, pain, aching, or discomfort that spreads to the shoulder, arm, back, neck, jaw, teeth, or occasionally the upper abdomen

Chilled perspiration

Fatigue

Acid reflux or dyspepsia

Unexpected dizziness or lightheadedness

Nausea

Breathing difficulty

Typical symptoms in women can include back, arm, or neck discomfort that is sudden or sharp. Sudden cardiac failure can occasionally be the initial indication of a heart attack.

Heart attacks can happen abruptly. However, many individuals experience warning symptoms and signs hours, days, or even weeks in advance. An early warning indication of angina is persistent chest pressure or pain that doesn’t go away with rest. A brief reduction in the amount of blood flowing to the heart is what causes angina.

Causes

Your heart muscle requires a continuous flow of blood that is rich in oxygen. The vital blood flow to your heart is provided by your coronary arteries. When you have coronary artery disease, your vessels become narrow, which reduces blood flow. You experience a heart attack when your blood flow is cut off.

In your arteries, plaques are created by the accumulation of fat, calcium, proteins, and inflammation cells.

These plaque deposits have a hard exterior and a squishy, mushy interior.

The exterior shell of the plaque breaks when it becomes hard. Blood clots develop around the plaque as platelets gather in the region. Muscle cells quickly perish when an artery is blocked by a blood clot, leaving behind lasting damage.

Prevention

Know the risk

Eat a balanced and healthy diet

Manage weight and maintain an active lifestyle

A complete body check yearly or after six months may help

