Don't Let Air Pollution Weigh You Down: Tips for Boosting Your Metabolism

After high blood pressure and tobacco use, pollution is the sixth most common cause of death in India, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Automobiles and factories are not the only sources of air pollution. The toxic assault that your lungs must endure is also made up of off-gassing from plastics, dust mites, chemicals in carpets, air fresheners, and other substances. It is concerning that air pollution is now thought to be a cause for autism as well as sinus infections, asthma, and lung conditions. Additionally, it has been related to heart attacks, sperm mutation, and healthy foetal intelligence. The metabolism is responsible for converting nutrients from the foods you eat into fuel. This provides our body with the energy it needs to breathe, move, digest food, circulate blood, and repair damaged tissues and cells. Rohit Shelatkar, Fitness & Nutrition Expert and VP, Vitabiotics shares few ways to maintain metabolism:

Consume protein-rich foods in every meal: When compared to carbs and fats, proteins require the body to expend more energy for digestion. The thermic impact of food is the result of this increased metabolism. It has been demonstrated that eating a lot of protein greatly speeds up metabolism and increases calorie expenditure. Protein also promotes satiety, which reduces hunger cravings and following overeating.

Do not skip meals: Eating very little or skipping meals is not the best method to lose weight. In reality, over time, it may interfere with your metabolism. Regular eating contributes to keeping the metabolic equilibrium. The metabolism is boosted by eating a short meal or snack 1-2 times in between larger meals. People who snack in between main meals eat less at meals, according to study. Otherwise, going too long between meals will stall your metabolism and make it easier for your body to store fat.

Exercise well: Quick and extremely intense bursts of exercise are involved in high intensity interval training (HIIT). Adding a few high-intensity exercises to your regular exercise programme can speed up your metabolism and aid in fat loss. In addition, one should exercise with weights. In addition, lifting weights can prevent muscle loss and boost metabolism during weight reduction.

Get enough sleep: Lack of sleep has been linked to changes in frontal lobe brain activity, which can impair decision-making and emotional control. Lack of sleep can increase your appetite, cause midnight snacks and sugar desires, and cause you to consume more calories than you need to. By altering the metabolism, this energy excess will cause a gradual increase in weight. The body needs at least 6 to 8 hours to relax and recover.

Your metabolism can be boosted from the pollution by incorporating these suggestions into your routine and making small lifestyle adjustments. One should keep covering their features or wearing masks. Avoid processed and sugary meals as they may slow down metabolism.

