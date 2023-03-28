Cucumbers are one of the most refreshing fruits, which we love to have during the summer. It makes us feel energetic and gives us instant freshness. They can be eaten in several ways — with meals, salads or just with salt. Do you know what’s the right way to eat a cucumber?

According to a news article published in WebMD, when unpeeled cucumbers are eaten, our body gets many minerals and vitamins, including Vitamin K, and Vitamin C present in it. When we peel the cucumber, its most beneficial properties are gone. The same cucumber should be eaten without peeling, given it’s organic and clean.

While storing cucumbers, unnatural synthetic wax is applied to them; so it is important to wash cucumbers thoroughly before eating them, otherwise, it can harm your health. If you eat cucumber after washing it with hot water, it can also save you from the harm of synthetic wax.

Do you know they have a host of health benefits too?

Cucumbers are packed with nutrients, including vitamins C and K, potassium, and magnesium. They are also a good source of dietary fibre, which helps to promote healthy digestion. Cucumbers contain antioxidants that can help to protect the body against cell damage. We all know that many types of nutrients are found in cucumber. Elements like protein, carbohydrates, fibre, calcium, and iron are found in plenty in it.

Cucumbers should be taken regularly in the form of salad, raita, and juice. It is widely available in the market during the summer season. It should be eaten in sufficient quantities in this season. There is no shortage of water in the body if the cucumber is eaten daily. By consuming it, the body remains healthy.

