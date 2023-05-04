Don't Throw Away Leftover Rotis; Here's Why

Consuming stale food is often believed to have adverse health effects and even may lead to food poisoning at times. However, this may not always be true, particularly when it comes to food items made from wheat flour, such as roti or chapati. It’s worth noting that stale roti or baasi roti may offer more nutritional benefits than you might think. Leftover rotis can provide benefits for diabetes and digestion if consumed correctly, according to experts. However, it is recommended to consume them within 12-15 hours of preparation and freeze them for best results.

Nutritionists recommend having leftover or stale rotis for breakfast. According to Shruti Sharma, Bariatric Counselor and Nutritionist at Jaypee Hospital, it’s preferable to eat stale rotis with milk rather than subzi since milk has amazing properties, reported HT Digital.

If you’re planning to consume leftover food, it’s important to store it properly in airtight containers in the refrigerator and to consume it within a day or two.

Here are the 5 benefits of consuming leftover rotis:

Easier to Digest: Stale rotis are easier to digest compared to fresh ones. This is because the process of leaving the rotis to sit for some time makes the starch in them more accessible to the digestive enzymes. This makes it easier for the body to break down the roti and extract its nutrients. It also makes stale rotis a great option for those who have digestive issues or a sensitive stomach. High in Fiber: Stale rotis are a great source of fiber. Fiber is important for maintaining a healthy digestive system and regulating bowel movements. Stale rotis contain more fiber than fresh rotis, as the starch in the roti begins to break down over time, creating more fiber. This makes stale rotis a great option for those who want to increase their fiber intake. Low in Calories: Stale rotis may have a lower calorie count compared to fresh rotis. The process of the starches in the roti breaking down over time can lead to a reduction in calories. This makes baasi rotis a great option for those who are watching their calorie intake or trying to lose weight. Rich in Resistant Starch: Resistant starch is a type of carbohydrate that resists digestion and can help regulate blood sugar levels. Freezing leftover rotis overnight can increase the amount of resistant starch in them. This makes stale rotis a great option for those with diabetes or those who want to regulate their blood sugar levels. Versatile: Stale rotis can be used in a variety of dishes. They can be heated up and served with curry or used as a base for a wrap or sandwich. They can also be crushed into crumbs and used as a coating for fried foods. This versatility makes stale rotis a great option for those who want to experiment with different dishes or use up leftover rotis in creative ways.

