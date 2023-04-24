Dreaming of a Job at India's Top Companies? Your Guide to Success

The world’s largest professional network, LinkedIn, launched the 2023 Top Companies list for India, as determined by the actions of millions of professionals on the platform. The seventh annual edition reveals the 25 best workplaces where professionals in India can grow their careers and many of these companies are currently hiring for specific roles. The list also offers valuable insights on in-demand skills, top locations, and the largest job functions across these companies that professionals can utilise to help them land job opportunities.

To put together this list, the network leveraged its platform data to rank companies based on eight pillars that have been shown to lead to career progression such as the ability to advance; skills growth; company stability; external opportunity; company affinity; gender diversity; educational background and employee presence in the country.

Tata Consultancy Services (#1) has emerged as the top company this year, followed by Amazon (#2) and Morgan Stanley (#3). There has been a shift from Tech companies, which dominated the list last year, with companies across Financial Services, Oil & Gas, Professional Services, Manufacturing and Gaming featuring in this year’s list.

“In this uncertain environment, professionals are looking for guidance on the companies to work for that offer career growth and will set them up for long-term success. The 2023 Top Companies list is filled with actionable insights and resources to help professionals at all levels discover job opportunities. Those interested in a specific company can now easily identify the skills and roles being hired for, connect with employees they know in their network, and follow the company to stay informed about future opportunities,” says Nirajita Banerjee, LinkedIn Career Expeer and India Managing Editor.

Here are some tips from Banerjee on how to land a job at a Top Company based on interviews with hiring managers:

Research the company

Get to know the company on the network by researching its company page, following key execs in the company, reading articles and engaging with their posts. Leverage your network and chat with people you know who are current or former employees. Get a feel for the culture, values and benefits to see if they align with what you’re looking for. Show integrity and be authentic

Like most employers, leaders from our Top Companies list value integrity, so be honest and transparent. Talk about your strengths, as well as where you’d like to grow and develop — and how the company might be able to help you achieve your goals. Authenticity is key so be yourself. These companies value candidates who are not only a culture fit but also a culture add. Demonstrate intent

Leaders from our Top Companies list encourage job seekers to apply for roles that align with their skills and career aspirations, even when they may not meet all the requisite criteria listed for the role. Demonstrate how you can contribute to the company and your willingness to learn and grow. They see the potential in people and have the tools and resources to provide on-the-job training to help them grow in their roles. Be curious

A common misconception among candidates is that if the Top Company is in the tech industry, they will hire people only from a technical background. While some roles might require these skills, they also hire from a variety of backgrounds and create opportunities for career mobility. If you are passionate, curious, action-oriented, and want to work at a place that is constantly changing and growing, they want to hear from you. Learn in-demand skills

If you want to land an opportunity quickly, keep an eye out for skills that are in demand that the Top Companies are hiring for. Don’t give up

Sometimes not getting a role can often be a matter of timing, rather than a reflection of the candidate’s skills or qualifications. So, if things don’t work out with your first application, don’t let that stop you from subscribing to job alerts and applying to other roles in the future. In some Top Companies, candidates applied for various roles before they eventually made it to the shortlist for interviews.

