Drinks and Snacks To Take First Thing in the Morning That Are Diabetes-friendly

The greatest time to give your body the correct kind of nutrition is in the morning. Foods that encourage satiety, decrease the release of glucose, and give continuous energy throughout the day without spiking blood sugar levels are very beneficial for diabetics. A balanced diet that has the proper amounts of protein, carbohydrates, healthy fats, fibre, and foods that aren’t starchy can offer your body the best possible start. Although our liver creates additional glucose in the morning to fuel the body for the day, those with diabetes may also notice a surge in blood glucose levels during this time. In some cases, this may result in hyperglycemia. You have high blood sugar in the morning if you wake up feeling thirsty, peeing frequently, or with hazy vision. Due to their heightened risk of blood sugar swings, people with type 1 diabetes tend to experience this more frequently.

“In case of diabetes, your body may not have enough insulin to counter act these hormones and hence there could be surge in blood sugar in the morning. The opposite scenario might be true too where there is hypoglycaemia in the morning and the blood sugar levels are lower than threshold. The food that you consume first thing in the morning often depends on these levels," says the nutritionist.

Based on these blood sugar readings, Avantii suggests the following foods to manage blood sugar in the morning:

Ghee and powdered turmeric: If your blood sugar levels are normal, you may rely on this potent combo to dramatically lower them. If your sugar readings are normal, the best thing to eat first thing in the morning is 1 tsp of cow ghee mixed with turmeric powder.

Sugar cravings are common in people with diabetes, and ghee can improve fullness and help manage sugar cravings throughout the day. On the other hand, turmeric helps to reduce inflammation, which is frequently present in diabetes. Alkalizing beverages: One can also choose to consume 1 tbsp of apple cider vinegar, 30 ml of amla juice, or 100 ml of lemon juice with 100 ml of water to maintain their body’s alkalinity, which aids in improved healing.Flavoured water: Cinnamon is a spice that mimics the reduction of blood sugar effects of insulin. Making a herbal tea with cinnamon powder added will help you control your blood sugar levels throughout the day. Fenugreek water: This is an additional treatment that will assist you in reducing the daily absorption of carbs. Hence, soaking 1 teaspoon of fenugreek seeds in water overnight, along with chewing the seeds, can help to manage diabetes. Protein nibble: You can choose to have a modest protein snack in the morning like soaked almonds, walnuts, or fruit with nut butter if you experience hypoglycemia or low blood sugar during the day. On an empty stomach, drinking tea or coffee in the morning may not be the best option. Instead, pair it with a protein snack like moong khakra or moong jor garam and soaking sprouts.

