Drive Away the Monsoon Blues With Shweta Tripathi’s Versatile Saree Drapes

Upping her style quotient with every post on Instagram, we can’t help but notice the array of gorgeous sarees actor Shweta Tripathi Sharma has been adorning. While a saree is a go-to look for film promotions and events among actresses, there’s something special and unique in the way Shweta drapes the six-yards of sheer elegance.

Shweta Tripathi shares with News18 why she loves wearing sarees, she says, “To begin with I absolutely love wearing sarees. They are super comfortable which is the most important thing for me when I am stepping out. I would never want the garment to restrict me from moving. The thing that I love about sarees the most is that you can drape it in so many different ways and it can just change the look and feel of what you’re wearing and it’s very easy to wear!”

The Mirzapur star is of the opinion that even today people have their reservations when it comes to draping saree, but she feels there’s a solution for everything. While breaking stereotypes is one of her unique set of skills, giving the saree an unconventional twist is also one of Shweta’s superpowers.

“We have a mind block like ‘yeh kaise pehnenge yaar but uske bhi solutions hain’, you can wear it as a dhoti, you can get it stitched as well. I remember at Rajeev Masand’s round table, I wore a Urvashi Kaur’s saree with torn jeans and a shirt. So, you can also style it up in a totally different way. For instance with a bralette, with a tee, a shirt, there are unlimited options! You can explore as much as you want!,” expresses Shweta.

Like every interesting character Shweta has played in her films and TV series, the actor too loves keeping her looks versatile and colourful. The yellow saree designed by Sonam Luthria is a perfect blend of prints, colours and embroidery. The highlight of this saree is its drape which features a pant. Shweta adorned this colourful look for the promotions of Escape Live. “I wanted this yellow saree to be close to my character, which is Sunaina and yellow is one of my favourite colours. It was a stitched saree. From the blouse to the drape, it made me feel a certain way. It was a very fun, vibrant look and I was pretty happy with how this one turned out to be,” adds Shweta.

Shweta keeps supporting sustainable and homegrown brands and also designers who have studied at NIFT, since she is also from the institute. Shweta has been supporting the label Yam, and is often spotted wearing ensembles from the brand. “It feels nice to support people who studied in the same institute as you have, as there’s a sense of belonging. This [Yam] is also a sustainable brand and the way the saree has been styled and draped, is just adorable. This look was for Mirzapur’s Season 2 promotions.”

Sometimes sarees can be challenging but Shweta knows how to make it work. There was one instance when the actor had so much fabric to work with, that she and her stylist Pooja Sethi gave it a quirky traditional twist. It was during the promotions of Kanjoos Mackhichoos, where Shweta opted for a Pero woollen saree, a brand she considers one of her favourites, in spite of the Mumbai heat. The saree had a lot of fabric, so instead of giving up on it, Shweta and her stylist decided to drape the saree in a Maharashtrian style.

Behind every fashion star, is a hard working and creative stylist. And every saree look Shweta spoke about to News18 is styled by Pooja Sethi. Shweta reminisces about a monsoon photoshoot she shot in what looked like a saree in the final photos. Taking us down memory lane, Shweta says, “When it comes to wearing sarees, there’s no way I can ignore this look. This was just for a photoshoot by one of my favourite photographers from Delhi, Saumya Gupta. She had shot it and she was very sure that she wanted to shoot it during the monsoons. I had done my own hair and makeup, and it was just me and my stylist Pooja Sethi who styled all my saree looks by the way. Pooja had got just a fabric, it wasn’t even a saree. It was just a piece of grey fabric which we draped as a saree and the blouse was stitched in a day.”

According to Shweta, fitting is one of the important things she swears by. “If the fit isn’t nice, your entire look can fall flat. One thing that I wanna tell everybody is that even if it’s a petticoat which we wear underneath, the fit is very important as it gives a shape to the body, also the fit of the blouse is very important,” she adds.